Golden Knights visit the Ducks in Pacific Division action

Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights head to the Anaheim Ducks in Pacific Division play on Wednesday.

Anaheim has gone 5-7-2 overall with a 2-3-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a 1-1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Vegas has a 5-1-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 9-4-2 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 1-1-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has two goals and six assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has over the past 10 games.

Mark Stone has six goals and 15 assists for the Golden Knights. Alexander Holtz has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, two penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press