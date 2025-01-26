Who is going to Super Bowl 59? Six predictions for AFC, NFC title games

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

And then there were four.

Only four teams remain in the 2025 NFL playoffs — the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Only two will be left standing after Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games with a coveted spot in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans up for grabs.

The two-time defending champion Chiefs are one step closer to completing a three-peat, which has never been done in the Super Bowl era. They will have to go through the surging Bills in the AFC Championship game (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Josh Allen improved to 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season after the Bills handed Kansas City its first loss in November, but Mahomes has a 3-0 advantage vs. Allen in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking to advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. They will face off in the NFC championship game (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX) against the NFC East-rival Commanders, who last appeared in a Super Bowl in 1992. The Eagles and Commanders split their regular-season series.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct 16, 2022.

CHIEFS VS BILLS: Three keys to victory in AFC championship game

Who will play for the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Feb. 9? We rounded up Super Bowl 59 predictions from NFL analysts and experts across the country:

Super Bowl 2025 predictions

Jacob Camenker, USA TODAY Sports: Chiefs vs. Eagles

"We're living in an era where entertainment companies are constantly churning out sequels nobody asked for. Why should we expect anything different ahead of Super Bowl 59? The Chiefs and Eagles just met in Super Bowl 57. It will be hard for a Super Bowl 59 rematch to live up to that high-scoring battle. Still, Philadelphia and Kansas City have the advantages in their matchups.

"Jalen Hurts may not be 100% because of his knee injury, but as long as he plays, that will open things up more for the Eagles. Josh Allen has played at an MVP level and could finally get the Bills over the hump, but it's hard to justify picking against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes."

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY Sports: Bills vs. Commanders

"It feels like 1991! (1992?) Thirty-three years ago, these two teams met in the Super Bowl, and I think there's a real chance we'll get a rematch of Super Bowl 26 this year.

"Quarterback Jalen Hurts is banged up with a knee issue after already being largely ineffective as a passer in these playoffs. And though Saquon Barkley has better career numbers against the Commanders than against any other team, Washington proved last Saturday that a big day from a running back doesn't mean anything if its offense keeps putting up points.

"Quarterback Josh Allen has been so good this year, and he's playing with the ultimate chip on his shoulder in Sunday evening's clash with the Chiefs. On paper, Buffalo's roster is better than Kansas City's. There are so many useful weapons in the Bills' offense, and I expect Allen to take full advantage of that."

Nick Brinkerhoff, USA TODAY Sports: Chiefs vs. Commanders

"The Chiefs will three-peat, which the 'script' will reveal in due time.

"On the NFC side, I'm still not a believer in the Eagles and that all comes down to the quarterback. Jalen Hurts is dealing with a knee injury and Philadelphia was flirting with disaster until Mother Nature saved it from the Rams. The Packers never presented a threat and L.A. spent the afternoon thawing out. Washington comes in as a battle-tested group that isn't afraid of anyone."

Tom Viera, USA TODAY Sports: Bills vs. Eagles

"I originally predicted the Chiefs' offensive struggles would surface against Allen and the Bills in the AFC title game. Allen will ultimately be the best player on the field through the playoffs and why the Chiefs fail to make history.

"The Eagles will control the tempo behind Saquon Barkley, who ran for 150 and 146 yards against Washington in their regular-season meetings. Philadelphia returns to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons."

John Breech, CBS Sports: Chiefs vs. Eagles

"If the Commanders' defense has struggled with one thing this year, it's stopping the run and if you can't stop the run, the last guy in the world you want to be facing is Saquon Barkley.

"The Bills have had a great season, but I just can't trust them on the road against a team that has ZERO home losses this year. Allen has the most playoff wins (7) of any QB in NFL history without making it to the Super Bowl and he could put an end to that streak with a win here, but I don't think it's going to happen."

Erik Beaston, Bleacher Report: Chiefs vs. Eagles

"In the third showdown between the Eagles and Commanders this season, expect another close game that enters the fourth quarter as a toss-up. ... Then, MVP candidate Saquon Barkley does what he has done all season: deliver a painstaking dagger in the hearts of the opposition with a big run that puts the home team out in front.

"If there was ever a year that a team like Buffalo, behind should-be MVP favorite Josh Allen, could go into the Chiefs' house and snatch away the AFC championship, it would be this year. But there is a certain playoff magic about the Chiefs, in which Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce turn on the jets and roar past the opposition, coming up with just the right connection at just the right time."

Super Bowl 59 odds

Odds as of Saturday, Jan. 25, courtesy of BetMGM

How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Time, TV channel, streaming info

Super Bowl 59 is headed to the "Big Easy" — the big game will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The championship matchup will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports app and Fubo.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : Fox

Streaming: Fubo, Fox Sports app

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

