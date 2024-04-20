Goga Bitadze listed as potential Chicago Bulls free agency target

As the Chicago Bulls look to restructure their roster this summer, they’ll have a lot of different pathways to consider. Nailing their pick in the draft will be a top priority, as will hitting on any trades they make. However, the Bulls will also have to be smart with their money in free agency. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report sees Goga Bitadze as a potential target for them.

“For the past two seasons, the Bulls have had one of the Association’s best backup bigs in Andre Drummond,” Buckley wrote. “He may have been too productive for them to keep, though, as he enters unrestricted free agency having posted per-36-minutes averages of 18.9 rebounds, 17.4 points and 3.1 combined steals and blocks, per Basketball-Reference. If Drummond heads elsewhere, Chicago could tab Goga Bitadze as his replacement.

“The 24-year-old quietly engineered his best season to date. With his breakout somewhat masked by his limited role within Orlando’s crowded frontcourt, though, he might not see the kind of contract offers his play arguably warrants. And since he’s mostly confined to contributing on the interior, he probably isn’t the kind of big that really excites modern front offices. Still, he’s super reliable as a finisher (career-high 60.3 field-goal percentage) and as a rim protector (1.2 blocks in only 15.4 minutes), and he sees the game well enough to chip in as a passer, too.”

Adding a guy like Bitadze could help the Bulls upgrade their center depth.

