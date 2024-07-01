Goaltender Eric Comrie returns for third stint with Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Eric Comrie to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$825,000, the club announced Monday.

It's the third stint with the Jets for the 28-year-old from Edmonton.

He played the last two campaigns with the Buffalo Sabres and had a 2-7-0 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage in 10 games last season.

Comrie was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.

He has a 24-26-2 record with a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage in 57 NHL games with Winnipeg, Detroit, New Jersey and Buffalo.

Comrie is also the franchise leader in games played (203), wins (86), and saves (5,683) with Winnipeg's American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets are led in net by Connor Hellebuyck, who recently won his second Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press