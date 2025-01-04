A goalkeeping debut! Tottenham and Newcastle name starting XIs

For Spurs, Brandon Austin makes his first appearance for the club at the age of 25, starting between the posts in place of Fraser Forster, while Heung-min Son and James Maddison are among the substitutes, with Dejan Kulusevski captaining the side.

Newcastle welcome Sven Botman back for the first time since March last year following an ACL injury, with the defender straight back into the team.

Prior to kick-off, Newcastle sit in fifth, with Spurs eight points behind in 11th.

