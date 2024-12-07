A's GM David Forst says the team wanted to make a statement with Luis Severino's contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics general manager David Forst said the team wanted to make a statement going into its new home. That was one the factors that led to its deal with Luis Severino.

The 30-year-old Severino was formally introduced by his new club on Friday after finalizing a $67 million, three-year contract.

The veteran right-hander was a free agent for the second straight offseason after going 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 182 innings during his only season with the New York Mets. Those were his best numbers since he was an All-Star for the second straight year with the New York Yankees in 2018.

“I am going to give my 100%. I am going to be the best pitcher, person and teammate to help everybody to be better,” Severino said after he put on an Athletics jersey for the first time.

It’s the largest deal ever for the low-budget A's, topping a $66 million contract for third baseman Eric Chavez covering 2005-10. Severino can opt out and become a free agent again after the 2026 season.

The Athletics went 69-93 for their third straight losing season in 2024, and then left Oakland after 57 seasons. They are planning to play the next three years in West Sacramento, California, before they hope to move into a new stadium in Las Vegas.

“We wanted to make something of a statement coming into a new city and coming into a new ballpark,” Forst said. “But more than that, to improve on what we have. Signing someone with Luis’s experience to be a leader was important to us.”

Severino is 65-44 with a 3.81 ERA in 156 starts and 16 relief appearances for the Yankees (2015-23) and Mets.

Severino turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets, who will receive an extra pick after the fourth round of next July’s amateur draft. The Athletics will forfeit their third-highest selection.

Severino, a two-time All-Star, toured his new ballpark and clubhouse to get a feel for the location before the news conference. Sutter Health Park is being upgraded to prepare the Triple-A facility for the major leagues.

With the help of his sports agency, Severino said he researched the area to learn more about what it's like in the summer. He also said his new teammates were the ultimate reason why he considered playing in Northern California.

Outfielder Miguel Andujar spoke with Severino about the atmosphere in the clubhouse and the personalities on the team.

“(Andujar) told me how they treated each other, he told me that he loved it there, and he was excited for me,” Severino said. “That was the most important thing to me."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Antonio Ray Harvey, The Associated Press