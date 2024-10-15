‘These are the glory days.’ Iowa State fans relish having three AP top 10 teams

Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) runs the ball for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Associated Press released its preseason basketball polls this week, and there was rejoicing three hours north of Kansas City.

On Monday, the men’s poll had Iowa State ranked fifth in the country. The women’s poll was released Tuesday and the Cyclones are No. 8. And the football team is ranked No. 9.

These are heady days for fans in Ames, Iowa.

The Iowa State football team is 6-0 for the first time since the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration (1938).

The Cyclones women’s basketball team won 21 games a season ago and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The men’s team made it to the Sweet 16 after winning the Big 12 tournament title earlier this year.

Iowa State is the only school to boast having three top-10 ranked teams. And boast those Cyclones fans did. They took to social media to share their thoughts about rankings for the women’s and men’s basketball teams and the football squad.

Here is what they were saying on X.

iowa state - everything school ️ https://t.co/AbK3fCGXDr — Cyclone Gavin (@cyclone_gav) October 15, 2024

Iowa State Football now ranked 9th and Iowa State Men’s Basketball preseason ranked 5th.



Me:

pic.twitter.com/W7XpLsjciG — Tom Turner (@tom_turner00) October 14, 2024

Schools with an AP top-10 football and men’s basketball team:



Alabama

Iowa State



The Bluest of Blue Bloods — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) October 14, 2024

You love to see it pic.twitter.com/EY3JFPn73i — Tyler Carter (@cytyguy) October 14, 2024

How many fanbases get to experience this? — Melissa Harris (@kalikiharris) October 13, 2024

Elite time to be a Cyclone fan! gotta appreciate days like we are experiencing this fall! Go Clones! — Michael Haden (@mike_haden) October 13, 2024

It's official - we're the only school ranked Top 10 in Football, Men's Basketball, and Women's Basketball.



Come to Iowa State. — Cy's Strongest Clone (@CysStrngstClone) October 15, 2024

These are the glory days. We’re living in the best of times! — Chris Godfredsen (@CGodfredsen) October 14, 2024

And Men’s Cross Country (#4) — ISUcyclonesBS (@ISUcyclonesBS) October 14, 2024

Alabama and IOWA STATE - only two schools top 10 in football and preseason top 10 in basketball! What a time to be alive #IowaStateCyclones #Cyclones @CycloneFB @CycloneMBB — Stan (@treefartywon) October 14, 2024

Schools currently ranked in top 10 in Football and Men’s Basketball:

Alabama (#7,#2)

Iowa State (#9,#5)



That’s the list… — Cyclone Lara (@tiger_then) October 14, 2024

What a time to be a Cyclone



#9 Football

#5 Basketball

#8 WBB

#4 Men’s XC

Likely top 10 wrestling https://t.co/jSv7l4Z4yJ — Juicy (6-0) Wiggle (@JuicyWiggle69) October 15, 2024

Cyclones ranked #5 in Pre Season top 25 in CBB and the football team is #9. What a year for the cyclones!! — Sidelines - Iowa State (@SSN_ISU) October 14, 2024

Ah yes, the real blue bloods in the circle on the right https://t.co/AHI1IqW6lL — Cyclone Hoops Report (@hoopsreport_ia) October 14, 2024

I don't think there are too many schools that can say they have football, basketball, women's basketball, and wrestling teams all in the Top 10.



In fact none!#Cyclones — CyHawkThoughts (@cyhawkthoughts) October 14, 2024