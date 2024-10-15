Advertisement

‘These are the glory days.’ Iowa State fans relish having three AP top 10 teams

pete grathoff
·3 min read
The Associated Press released its preseason basketball polls this week, and there was rejoicing three hours north of Kansas City.

On Monday, the men’s poll had Iowa State ranked fifth in the country. The women’s poll was released Tuesday and the Cyclones are No. 8. And the football team is ranked No. 9.

These are heady days for fans in Ames, Iowa.

The Iowa State football team is 6-0 for the first time since the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration (1938).

The Cyclones women’s basketball team won 21 games a season ago and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The men’s team made it to the Sweet 16 after winning the Big 12 tournament title earlier this year.

Iowa State is the only school to boast having three top-10 ranked teams. And boast those Cyclones fans did. They took to social media to share their thoughts about rankings for the women’s and men’s basketball teams and the football squad.

