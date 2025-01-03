Global Fight League's updated roster of female signings includes Julia Budd, Hannah Goldy, Randi Field and more

.

The new Global Fight League will hold its inaugural draft later this month, and dozens of female fighters will be on the list.

The GFL will be a team-based promotion that kicks off in April. Teams will be made up of both female and male fighters. Managers from six teams will take part in the draft Jan. 24.

Friday, the GFL announced a list of 60 female fighters who have been signed to be part of the draft. Made official was Paige VanZant's signing, as well as those of the likes of former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd, ex-WSOF champ Jessica Aguilar, Tonya Evinger, Pannie Kianzad, Randi Field and more.

The list includes women from 16 different countries.

"We are proud to be the first professional sports organization where men and women compete on the same teams and share revenue streams equally," GFL founder and commissioner Darren Owen said in a news release. "The incredible drawing power, athleticism and competitiveness of the world's best female fighters will be pivotal to our success. This groundbreaking approach represents a new era for MMA, where male and female athletes share equally in the league's achievements."

The GFL has touted a 50-50 revenue split with fighters, as well as fighter retirement and insurance funds as a way to "prioritize fighters' financial security and professional well-being, offering unprecedented profit-sharing opportunities to empower male and female athletes throughout their careers."

Take a look at the current GFL roster of women's fighters ahead of the Jan. 24 draft:

Featherweight

2023 PFL 5: Atlanta at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

• Julia Budd 17-6

• Julia Dorny 2-2

• Fernanda Guersone 1-0

• Mariza Loch 6-1

• Evelyn Martins 5-1

• Lorrany Santos 6-2

Bantamweight

Pannie Kianzad

• Ferbabda Barbisa 10-5

• Talita Bernardo 11-5

• Queila Braga 8-2

• Juliet Chukwu 7-1

• Brittney Cloudy 6-5

• Alexa Conners 8-5

• Bianaca Daimoni 8-4

• Thalita Diniz 5-3

• Tonya Evinger 19-8-1

• Pannie Kianzad 16-9

• Gisele Moreira 13-6

• Zurina Turrey 5-1

• Luz Vazquez 5-0

• Tamires Vidal 7-4

Flyweight

Paige VanZant - MF DAZN X Series 15 weigh-ins

• Mara Borella 11-9

• Miao Ding 18-8

• Kalindra Faria 19-10

• Janaisa Morandin 10-5

• Karolina Owczarz 5-3

• Chiara Penco 9-5

• Andressa Rocha 6-3

• Antonia Silvaneide 7-4

• Paige VanZant 8-5

Strawweight

Randi Field

• Bi Nguyen 6-9

• Brenda Gottig 8-2

• Hannah Goldy 7-4

• Isabela de Padua 7-5

• Isis Verbeek 4-2

• Jessica Penne 14-8

• Kayla Hracho 6-4

• Eva Dourthe 8-6

• Livinha Souza 14-4

• Maria Luiz de Abreu 5-2

• Melissa Amaya 7-0

• Natalia Kuziutina 7-1

• Pamela Mara 6-4-1

• Randi Field 5-1

• Viviane Pereira 16-4

• Silvania Monteiro 11-4

• Yasmin Castanho 6-2

Atomweight

Jessica Aguilar

• Jessica Aguilar 20-10

• Claire Lopez 8-6

