Global Fight League's list of male fighter signings is long and distinguished

The upstart Global Fight League recently announced a slew of female signings. And just like the women, the men signed to the new promotion is a who's-who of former standouts.

The new GFL will hold its inaugural draft later this month, and hundreds of fighters will be on the list.The GFL will be a team-based promotion that kicks off in April. Teams will be made up of both female and male fighters. Managers from six teams will take part in the draft Jan. 24.

The GFL has touted a 50-50 revenue split with fighters, as well as fighter retirement and insurance funds as a way to "prioritize fighters' financial security and professional well-being, offering unprecedented profit-sharing opportunities to empower male and female athletes throughout their careers."

Take a look at the current GFL roster of men's fighters ahead of the Jan. 24 draft:

Heavyweight

Junior Dos Santos def. Alan Belcher, Gamebred MMA 9

• Andrei Arlovski, 34–24

• Stuart Austin, 18–8

• Alan Belcher, 19–9

• Tanner Boser, 21–10–1

• Robelis Despaigne, 5–2

• Junior dos Santos, 23–10

• Greg Hardy, 7–5

• Guto Inocente, 11–6

• Philipe Lins, 18–5

• Aleksandr Maslov, 11–1

• Frank Mir, 19–13

• Aleksei Oleinik, 61–18–1

• Roggers Souza, 15–8

• Oli Thompson, 23–17

• Fabricio Werdum, 24–10–1

Light Heavyweight

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Gustafsson (blue gloves) before his fight against Nikita Krylov during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

• Rafael Carvalho, 17–8–1

• Alexander Gustafsson, 18–8

• Da Woon Jung, 15–6–1

• Ilir Latifi, 16–9

• Ovince Saint Preux, 27–18

• Thiago Santos, 22–13–1

• Cleiton Silva, 16–4

• Emiliano Sordi, 25–13–1

Middleweight

Gegard Mousasi

• Kyle Daukaus, 15–4

• Chauncey Foxworth, 17–10

• Glaico Franca, 23–8

• Phil Hawes, 12–6

• Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz, 11–2

• Hector Lombard, 34–11–1

• Gegard Mousasi, 49–9–2

• Markus Perez, 14–7

• Jared Revel, 13–4

• Luke Rockhold, 16–6

• Wanderlei Silva, 35–14–1

• Jozef Wittner, 16–4

Welterweight

Benson Henderson, Bellator 292 retirement

• Benson Henderson, 30–12

• Michael Irizarry, 13–6

• Ruan Machado, 7–2

• Jordan Mein, 32–14

• Dominick Meriweather, 7–1

• Danny Mitchell, 20–9–1

• Abubakar Nurmagomedov, 17–4–1

• Adilet Nurmatov, 13–2

• Rousimar Palhares, 19–13

• Julio Spadaccini, 8–3

• Francisco Trinaldo, 29–9

• Austin Tweedy, 11–4

• Tyron Woodley, 25–14

• João Zeferino, 26–11

Lightweight

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; John Makdessi (blue gloves) fights Jamie Mullarkey (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

• Amirkhon Alikhuzhaev, 11–4

• Raimundo Batista, 17–3

• Stephen Beaumont, 11–3

• Will Brooks, 26–5–1

• Yan Cabral, 15–3

• Ayton De Paepe, 12–4

• Christos Giagos, 20–12

• Kevin Lee, 20–8

• William Lima, 14–5

• John Makdessi, 18–9

• Lucas Martins, 22–7

• Aaron McKenzie, 11–2–1

• Killys Mota, 15–4

• Ayinda Nah, 5–0

• Alex Oliveira, 25–16–1

• Sidney Outlaw, 19–6

• Oscar Ownsworth, 8–3–1

• Anthony Pettis, 25–14

• Jefferson Pontes, 6–1

• Charles Rosa, 19–8

• Gabriel Souza, 9–1

• Jeremy Stephens, 29–21

• Mohamed Tarek, 8–4

• Feruz Usmonov, 4–1

Featherweight

PFL 2019 featherweight champion: Lance Palmer

• Marcel Adur, 19–7–1

• Mohammad Qwai Abzakh, 4–0–2

• Deberson Batista, 12–4–2

• Claudeci Brito, 11–5

• Patrizio de Souza, 8–2

• Marcelo Dias, 14–6

• Andre Harrison, 22–3

• Alexsandro Lopes, 10–4–2

• Marlon Moraes, 23–13–1

• Renan Oliveira, 11–2

• Lance Palmer, 24–7

Bantamweight

Andre Soukhamthath, UFC Fight Night 123

• Marcus Paulo Amaral, 16–4

• Omar Arteaga, 11–1

• Renan Barão, 36–10

• Pedro Carvalho, 13–10

• Romania Denis, 10–1

• Cameron Else, 11–6

• Marciano Ferreira, 12–2

• Bubba Jenkins, 22–9

• Jimmie Rivera, 23–5

• Andre Soukhamthath, 14–10

• Diego Teixeira, 7–4

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Global Fight League's list of male fighter signings is long and distinguished