Glasgow stabbings: Badreddin Abadlla Adam named as attacker shot dead by police

The man shot dead by police after the stabbing attack in Glasgow has been named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam.

Police Scotland confirmed the name in a statement on Twitter, saying he was 28-years-old and from Sudan.

Sky News reported earlier that the attacker was an asylum seeker, who came to the UK six months ago and had been staying at the Park Inn hotel in West George Street.

Six people, including a police officer, were injured when he launched his attack at the hotel on Friday.

"The identity is based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year," the force added.

"Police Scotland continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow.

"The police discharge of firearms resulting in a fatality will always continue to be fully investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

"Both of those inquiries, which take place under the direction of the Lord Advocate, are ongoing and it would not be appropriate to speculate either about the events or the outcomes of these investigations."