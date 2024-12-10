Glasgow City join forces with UN campaign to fight violence against women

Glasgow City have announced their partnership with the UN Women-backed 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women.

Every 10 minutes, a woman or girl is killed. City have joined the ‘Orange the World’ campaign to highlight the work of the UNITE to End Violence against Women movement. The Scottish Women’s Premier League side have announced a number of activities as part of their support.

Glasgow City wore pre-match t-shirts featuring statistics to highlight gender-based violence during their warm up against Partick Thistle on Sunday. One in three women will experience violence throughout their lifetime and fewer than 40 percent of women seek help of any sort. A staggering 50 percent of countries lack laws prohibiting discrimination against women.

The shirts have been signed and auctioned off, with all profits donated to Glasgow Women’s Aid. You can purchase your shirt here.

Glasgow City will also donate the profits from the club shop for next Sunday’s match against Rangers to the same charity.

The UNITE to End Violence against Women campaign

Launched in 2008, UNITE was designed to help support the civil-led 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence. This is an annual event running from November 25th to December 10th.

UNITE calls on governments, civil society, women’s organisations, young people, the private sector, media, and the UN system to join forces to address the global pandemic of violence against women and girls.

City CEO Laura Montgomery spoke on the importance of the campaign, telling the Glasgow City website: “As a club that has put the success and safety of women at the forefront of everything we have done since our foundation in 1998, it is vital that we use our platform to highlight the continued danger that women can still face every single day.

“We hope by using our platform it will encourage others to do the same as we all strive for a more fair and equal world for everyone.”

Domestic abuse helplines

Help is always available if you have been affected by domestic violence. Please all 999 if you are in immediate danger. You can also find some domestic abuse helplines and organisations below.

Glasgow Women’s Aid

Tel: 0141 553 2022 / Open 9:30am – 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Email: getsupport@glasgowwomensaid.org.uk

The Scottish Domestic Abuse Helpline

Tel No: 0800 027 1234 / Open 24 hours a day

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

Tel No: 0808 2000 247 / Open 24 hours a day. Alternatively, visit www.refuge.org.uk

