Glamorgan sack head coach amid claims of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Grant Bradburn spent less than a year as Glamorgan head coach before he was dismissed - PA/Mike Egerton

Glamorgan head coach Grant Bradburn has been sacked after less than a year in charge amid allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

The Cricket Regulator has charged Bradburn, leaving the Cricket Discipline Commission to decide any punishment that the coach will receive. Glamorgan have already completed their own internal investigation into the allegations. Bradburn, 58, has previously worked as Scotland head coach and then Pakistan fielding coach and head coach.

Glamorgan conducted end-of-season player reviews this year, giving all players an opportunity to voice any worries about aspects of the club. During this process, a number of concerns were raised about Bradburn’s conduct, which triggered the club’s full investigation.

Bradburn said in a statement: “After a very positive and successful first year at Glamorgan County Cricket Club, I’m extremely disappointed with the process I’ve been subject to in recent weeks and am now seeking legal advice. It’s important for me to note that I would never condone any form of discrimination or treat anyone unfairly. Unfortunately, I’m unable to make any further comment at this time.”

While the club are privately deeply concerned about the findings, they believe that the quick resolution suggests that the internal procedures are working as intended, giving players a chance to speak up freely. The Cricket Discipline Commission is understood to be likely to reach its own verdict in the coming days.

The Cricket Regulator said in a statement: “Following a referral from Glamorgan and an investigation by the Cricket Regulator, Grant Bradburn has been charged with one breach of Regulation 3.3 of the Professional Conduct Regulations. The case has been referred to the independent Cricket Discipline Commission for adjudication and the Cricket Regulator will not comment further on this matter until its conclusion.”

Regulation 3.3 states that no participant may conduct themselves in a manner, do any act or make any omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board], the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.

In a statement, Glamorgan said they were “confident that a fair and transparent process has been followed in this case” and emphasised that “Glamorgan Cricket has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind”.

The club added: “Having completed our own internal investigation, it became clear that Mr Bradburn’s position was untenable, and the club is now providing the appropriate support to those affected.”

After Bradburn’s departure was confirmed, Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, the chair of Glamorgan Cricket, said: “At Glamorgan Cricket we put the well-being of our people first and are providing support for those affected.

“We’re incredibly proud of our track record in terms of making sure that everyone who is involved with the club feel they are respected, belong and are treated fairly.”

During his sole season as head coach, Bradburn led Glamorgan to victory in the One-Day Cup. At Trent Bridge on September 23, Glamorgan defeated Somerset by 15 runs in a game reduced to 20 overs a side by the imminent threat of rain. They were less successful in the County Championship, finishing sixth out of eight teams in Division Two. In the T20 Blast, they finished sixth out of nine sides in the South Group, missing out on qualification for the quarter-finals.