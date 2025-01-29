Girona vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal take on Girona in the Champions League tonight without David Raya, who misses out in a huge injury concern before clashes with Manchester City and Newcastle. It is the Gunners’ final game of the new-look league phase, with their automatic progress through to the last 16 without the need for a two-legged knockout play-off tie all but secured already.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit third and it would take an extraordinary sequence of events to knock them out of the top eight due to their superior goal difference and rival teams going head to head. Arsenal could even end up second behind Liverpool if they win and Barcelona lose at home to Atalanta, though for Girona - owned by the City Football Group - there is no chance to even snatch a play-off spot with just one win to date in their maiden Champions League campaign leaving them 31st on three points.

Arteta makes seven changes tonight as Bournemouth loanee Neto is handed a debut in place of Raya, but Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are both back. Follow Girona vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Estadi Montilivi.

Girona vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT | Estadi Montilivi

Arsenal team news: Raya 'not fit' to play

Girona team news: Six changes from Michel

Score prediction

Girona 0-0 Arsenal

20:14 , George Flood

12 mins: GOOOA... NO!

Sterling plays through Calafiori, who has a taste for goals after Molineux as he fires confidently low through the legs of Pau Lopez.

But the offside flag is up. That looked tight.

Girona 0-0 Arsenal

20:13 , George Flood

10 mins: Danjuma is the dangerman for Girona early on, cutting in off that left flank again before seeing another low effort blocked.

Committed defending from Arsenal inside their own box.

Girona 0-0 Arsenal

20:11 , George Flood

9 mins: Girona will clearly have a threat on the counter-attack tonight and Ivan Martin’s effort is helped over the crossbar by the head of Gabriel.

The corner breaks down, with former Tottenham, Everton and Bournemouth winger Danjuma trying to cut inside off the left and create space for another shot.

Girona 0-0 Arsenal

20:09

7 mins: Arsenal are causing Girona’s undermanned defence a lot of problems in the opening minutes here, with Sterling getting to the byline and seeing a low cross blocked behind.

The Gunners come again and a dangerous cross from the left from Nwaneri is missed by Yaakobishvili before bouncing just wide off Trossard.

Girona 0-0 Arsenal

20:06 , George Flood

4 mins: Sterling turns inside the box and fires wide of the back post.

He looks understandably eager to make an impression early on here.

Girona 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , George Flood

2 mins: An early free-kick is swung into the box from Arsenal from the left, with appeals for a penalty for handball waved away. Checked and cleared by VAR.

Girona break and there’s a nervy start for Neto, who races outside his area and almost has a disaster with his first touch that is charged down by former Watford star Asprilla.

Arsenal survive, but not what they want to see from the debutant early on.

Girona vs Arsenal

20:03 , George Flood

Underway in Catalonia!

Instant pressure from Arsenal, with those 500 travelling fans in fine voice...

Girona vs Arsenal

20:00 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Estadi Montilivi

There is a tiny pocket of Arsenal fans in one of the corners here, about 500 in total.

Must be the smallest away allocation they have had in Europe for years.

Girona vs Arsenal

19:58

Here come the teams in Girona!

Time for that famous Champions League anthem.

Arsenal handed Raya injury concern before Man City clash

19:54 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta only says that David Raya is “not fit” during his pre-match interview with TNT Sports, with no other information given.

A huge concern with Manchester City and Newcastle looming.

He does say that Neto - at 35 Arsenal’s oldest debutant for more than a century - fully deserves his chance.

He also praised Ethan Nwaneri again and insisted that the job is not quite done for Arsenal in the Champions League just yet, despite being told that his side went through automatically in all 10,000 simulations of tonight’s final round of league phase games run by one company.

🔴 Neto: 35 years old

🔴 Ethan Nwaneri: 17 years old



Mikel Arteta gives his thoughts on two players on the opposite ends of their playing careers, who both start for Arsenal against Girona 👀



Girona vs Arsenal

19:36 , George Flood

Pre-match thoughts from Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Estadi Montilivi...

🗣️ "Only a freak set of results would see Arsenal miss out on a top-eight finish."@sr_collings is at the Estadi Montilivi to preview the Gunners' final league phase clash with Girona



Arteta confirms Raya 'not fit' to play for Arsenal tonight

19:31 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta has confirmed in his pre-match television interview that David Raya - who did travel out to Spain with the rest of the Arsenal squad - is "not fit" to play tonight.

Another key injury concern for the Gunners with those huge clashes against Manchester City and Newcastle to come in the next week.

An important chance for deputy Neto tonight then to show that he can step up in those high-profile games if needed.

Six changes from Girona

19:25 , George Flood

Girona make six changes to the side that lost 2-1 away at Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday - their third straight defeat across all competitions.

One former Tottenham goalkeeper replaces another as Pau Lopez comes in for Paulo Gazzaniga, who does make the bench.

David Lopez and Daley Blind are both injured, so Antal Yaakobishvili and Alejandro Frances come into defence.

Oriol Romeu, Viktor Tsygankov and Abel Ruiz also replace Donny van de Beek, Yangel Herrera and the suspended Bryan Gil.

There are so many ex-Premier League players in this Girona squad.

Neto makes Arsenal debut as Odegaard and Merino return

19:11 , George Flood

So the headline Arsenal team news is Bournemouth loanee Neto making his debut in goal, backed up by youngsters Tommy Setford and Jack Porter on the bench with no David Raya in the squad at all.

Just rested or an issue for the Gunners’ No1?

Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are both fit to start after missing the win at Wolves, with Jakub Kiwior and Molineux match-winner Riccardo Calafiori coming into the defence.

Thomas Partey is moved to right-back as Jorginho is also brought into midfield.

Kai Havertz gets a rest in attack, with Leandro Trossard seemingly playing through the middle, supported by Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling.

Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli and Havertz all drop out from the weekend, but all are on the bench tonight along with the likes of other youngsters Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Salah Oulad M'Hand.

Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also among the substitutes.

Girona lineup

19:03 , George Flood

Girona XI: Pau Lopez, Martinez, Yaakobishvili, Juanpe, Frances, Ivan Martin, Romeu, Tsygankov, Asprilla, Danjuma, Ruiz

Subs: Gazzaniga, Bilali, Van de Beek, Stuani, Miovski, Herrera, SolIs, Portu, Comas, Selvi, Kim, Artero

Arsenal lineup

18:47

Arsenal XI: Neto, Partey, Kiwior, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Sterling, Trossard

Subs: Setford, Porter, Timber, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Tierney, Saliba, Rice, Salah, Martinelli, Butler-Oyedeji, Havertz

Permutations for Arsenal tonight

18:41

So in terms of the Champions League permutations for tonight, Arsenal head into the last round of league phase fixtures sitting third after last week’s 3-0 win at home to Dinamo Zagreb and could yet finish in second if they beat Girona and Barcelona lose at home to Atalanta.

Only leaders Liverpool, Barca and Atalanta have a better goal difference than the Gunners’ +12 in the top eight, meaning they should really be safely and automatically into the last 16 tonight whatever happens unless there is an extraordinary swing on that front.

Games like Inter Milan vs Monaco and Lille vs Feyenoord lessen the unlikely risk of them being demoted into the play-offs even further.

The slightly confusing bracket and pairing system means the team that finishes third or fourth will play one of the teams that finishes 13th, 14th, 19th or 20th in the last 16.

Currently that is Brest, Borussia Dortmund, PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge, though much is expected to change on an eventful night of action across the continent, and of course those teams will have to compete in the play-offs first.

The struggles of the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Manchester City make finishing high in the top eight not as much of a boost as it should be.

Arsenal and Girona transfer fight for Sverre Nypan

18:18 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings has arrived at the Estadi Montilivi for tonight’s game.

As he points out, one Sverre Nypan is likely to be very interested in this contest.

Arsenal, Girona and Aston Villa are all hoping to sign Rosenborg’s 18-year-old midfield wonderkid - one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe - before Monday night’s transfer deadline.

Girona of course are part of the City Football Group, a sister club of Manchester City’s along with the likes of Palermo, Troyes, New York City FC, Lommel, Mumbai City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos and Bahia, among others.

Arsenal receive just 500 tickets for Girona clash

18:10

Tonight’s venue - the quaint and rather unique Estadi Montilivi, which has a capacity of just 14,624.

Due to some of the stands being temporary, that figure is below 10,000 in the Champions League.

Arsenal received an allocation of just 500 for this game, making the tickets like gold dust for a fanbase of that size.

Arsenal 'see shock £60m Ollie Watkins bid rejected'

17:59 , George Flood

Before we go any further building up to tonight’s match, we should probably make you aware of some major Arsenal transfer news that has broken in the last hour or so.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Arsenal have seen a shock bid for England’s Ollie Watkins rejected by Aston Villa as they hunt a major striker signing before Monday night’s deadline.

The Gunners are rumoured to have bid £60million for the 29-year-old, with Villa said to be unhappy with the timing of the approach before they face Celtic in a crunch Champions League clash tonight.

Jhon Duran could yet leave Villa for Saudi Arabia in this window amid talks with Al-Nassr, while they want to loan Joao Felix from Chelsea.

Things are heating up it would appear, with Arsenal also among the top Premier League suitors linked with Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel today.

Girona vs Arsenal prediction

17:49 , George Flood

Arsenal have not been at their best in recent weeks and this could be another close-fought clash.

Girona's exit from Europe has already been decided, but their performances have arguably warranted more than just three points from seven games.

The Gunners need a point to absolutely secure a top-eight finish, and should get at least that.

In truth, they would probably also go through automatically even if they lost.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Girona team news

17:47

Girona are without five key players as they look to close a disappointing maiden Champions League stint with only a second win and first since they saw off Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava 2-0 in Spain back in October.

Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil is suspended after picking up his third yellow card of the league phase in the 1-0 defeat at AC Milan last week, while ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and former Manchester United defender Daley Blind are both injured.

Czech centre-back Ladislav Krejci and fellow defender Miguel Gutierrez are also out, with manager Michel facing a bit of a selection headache at left-back.

Arsenal team news

17:40 , George Flood

Arsenal have received a significant boost with midfielders Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino both back in training after missing Saturday’s eventful 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves through illness and injury respectively.

The game comes too soon for Ben White, with fellow long-term absentees Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu all still sidelined.

While Mikel Arteta is still expected to name a strong team tonight despite Arsenal already all but guaranteed of a direct spot in the last 16, a few could be rested as the likes of Neto, Jakub Kiwior, Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney, Jorginho and Raheem Sterling all eye starts.

Girona vs Arsenal live

17:32 , George Flood

Arsenal are in Catalonia tonight to take on Girona in their final match of the Champions League league phase.

The Gunners are all but guaranteed automatic progress through to the last 16 already, but Mikel Arteta is still expected to name a strong side this evening as they look to reap the financial rewards and also build some key momentum ahead of huge clashes to come against Manchester City and Newcastle.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, with build-up, permutations, team news and live updates to come, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Estadi Montilivi.