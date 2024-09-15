Giorgio Chiellini returns to Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini has returned to Juventus, taking on a managerial role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions.

Chiellini never truly left the Bianconeri – his heart, soul and values have always remained connected to the club, both on and off the field. As of September 16, he will serve as Head of Football Institutional Relations.

Giorgio will report directly to CEO Maurizio Scanavino, representing the club in his new managerial role. His academic background complements his experience as a player, captain and Juventus legend.

Welcome back home, Giorgio!