Gio Reyna scores for Borussia Dortmund on his 1st Bundesliga start of the season

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna has scored for Borussia Dortmund on his first Bundesliga start of the season.

Reyna stopped an attempted clearance with his chest, then rifled the ball inside the top right corner to give Dortmund a 1-0 lead over Hoffenheim early in the second half of their match on Sunday.

It was also Reyna’s first goal of the season.

The 22-year-old American made his first start of the season on Wednesday in Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin evidently felt Reyna had done enough to merit another start four days later.

Reyna had been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press