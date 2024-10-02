Gimme him: One player the Bears would steal from the Panthers

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will look to improve their home winning streak to eight games, dating back to last season, when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears, who picked up their second win of the season by defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, will have a chance to get above .500 before heading to London in Week 6.

Taking on the Carolina Panthers (1-3), who have former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton currently as their starter, there's plenty of discussion about where these two teams currently stand and where their future stands. Forever linked together due to the trade that brought Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Tyrique Stevenson, Darnell Wright, Tory Taylor, and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for second-year quarterback Bryce Young, the Bears look as if they've pulled off one of the best trade robberies in recent NFL history.

With Young currently benched in favor of Dalton, and all the Bears' aforementioned players being keys to the team's success, these two squads will be linked for the foreseeable future. The Panthers have struggled mightily in the last few seasons, and with a depleted roster thanks to the Young trade, there's not many bright spots.

For this week's edition of "Gimme Him" there doesn't feel to be a significant upgrade on the Panthers roster, so a veteran presence was chosen. Without stunting the growth of the younger players behind him, here is one player from the Panthers roster who would be a positive addition to the locker room and defensive unit.

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) and tight end Feleipe Franks (84) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney may not have produced the way that he was expected to after being the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. With 53.5 sacks in his 10 seasons in the NFL which has seen him play for six teams (Texans, Seahawks, Titans, Browns, Ravens, and Panthers) Clowney is still called upon in key pass-rushing situations and still respected for his capability.

In 2024, he has a lower PFF grade (57.2) than DeMarcus Walker (66.0) but Clowney's experience of getting to the quarterback is one that is still a coveted need for the Bears defense. As a whole, Chicago's defense has been off to a stellar start but their 10 sacks in four games leaves room for improvement.

Whether it be by his play on the field, or by leadership in the locker room and on the field, Clowney could contribute by helping teach Walker, rookie Austin Booker, and Darrell Taylor as defensive ends opposite of superstar Montez Sweat.

Clowney doesn't present an immediate upgrade to the 2024 Bears roster, but experience and veteran leadership is always welcomed, especially to a position group looking to significantly improve. Top to bottom, there are not many, if any, places where the Panthers have better players than the Bears on their respective rosters, so the intangibles that a veteran could bring is what would be the best addition.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Gimme him: One player the Bears would steal from the Panthers