Gimme him: One player the Bears would steal from the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) will visit the Chicago Bears (4-11) in Week 17, on what will be four days in between their last game, after they were beat down at home against the Detroit Lions.

Currently on a nine-game losing streak, the Bears don't have an easy task ahead of them with the Seahawks still fighting for a playoff opportunity. It won't be easy for Seattle to make it, they'll need a lot of things to go their way in the last two weeks of the season. Meanwhile, Chicago is just looking to end their season with any sort of respect, trying to bring an end to their skid.

Seattle has not seen much of a drop in any of their offensive production, even after losing their former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to Chicago, who was then fired after his first nine games due to poor performance. Led by Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett, Seattle is in the middle of the pack in total offensive rankings, and it is the same story for their defense.

Their roster has talent on both sides of the ball, and specifically the positions where the Bears are lacking, the Seahawks have very high quality players. For this week's edition of "Gimme him," we're looking at a member of Seattle's defensive line and that's defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Leonard Williams #99 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after sacking Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the best at his position and he has long been, Williams is a special type of game-changer at defensive tackle. On the season, Williams has a 84.8 PFF grade, ranking him sixth of all defensive lineman, compiling 32 total tackles, seven sacks, 46 total pressures, 26 hurries, and 31 stops.

His pass rushing grade is 70.0 on the year, with his run defense grade is 77.9, making him a crucial part of the Seahawks defense. Williams has kept this level of consistency at all three stops of his NFL career, which come with the New York Giants, New York Jets, and now the Seahawks since 2023.

In the early stages of the Bears season, Gervon Dexter seemed to be a breakout star on the defensive line, and since losing Andrew Billings to a torn pec injury, the entire line has been nearly non-existent. Players who came in with high expectations have disappointed all year for Chicago, and those who have had opportunities to break through, have not taken advantage of the moment in front of them. Adding Williams to the defensive line would be an immediate impactful boost.

