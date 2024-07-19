Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23 points, Canada beats France in Olympic hoops tune-up

ORLEANS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points as Canada defeated host France 85-73 Friday in an Olympic men's basketball exhibition game.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored his points on just 13 shots and added five rebounds and five assists.

RJ Barrett added 21 points and four rebounds for Canada, while Dillon Brooks played physical defence on Victor Wembanyama, holding the young star to 10 hard-fought points.

Guerschon Yabusele led France with 19 points.

Canada led 48-44 at the half behind 13 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

After expanding its lead to six points after three quarters, Canada outscored France 21-15 in the final frame.

Canadian guard Jamal Murray was held out of the game for rest. Canada Basketball said on social media that the move was precautionary.

Canada is now 1-1 in pre-Olympic play after losing 86-72 to the United States last week in Las Vegas.

The Canadians play their final pre-tournament game Sunday against Puerto Rico in Orleans.

The Oylmpic men's basketball tournament starts July 27. Canada is in Group A with Australia, Greece and Spain.

