Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Dallas after 40-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (34-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (22-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits the Dallas Mavericks after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Thunder's 134-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Mavericks are 16-16 in conference games. Dallas scores 115.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 19-5 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 29-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Mavericks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (42.6%). The Thunder are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is scoring 23.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Thunder.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 109.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 121.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: day to day (back), Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: out (calf), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (calf), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press