Gilbert Arenas rips Chicago alum Scottie Pippen’s ‘No Bull’ tour

When “The Last Dance” came out on Netflix, most of us were just thankful to have something about the NBA to watch in the absence of live basketball games. But for those depicted in the documentary focused on covering the end of the Chicago Bulls‘ dynasty under Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the documentary was neither kind nor accurate.

Pippen, in particular, took umbrage with how he was framed in the film, as did former Chicago teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley. Now, that trio has announced they will go on what they are billing as the “No Bull” tour to refute some of the things portrayed in “The Last Dance” that they do not agree with.

Former NBAer Gilbert Arenas recently weighed in on the news on his “Gil’s Arena” podcast, and shared how he is not into this move by Pippen and Co.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear why.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire