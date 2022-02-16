Gigi Hadid Goes Chic and Casual at Michael Kors Show During New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid stepped out in a relaxed but stylish ensemble during New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old supermodel was seen leaving Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 show on Tuesday.

Hadid opted for a casual look, dressing down in an oversized leather jacket, cropped sweater, white pants, and brown boots. She completed her look with a face mask and sunglasses.

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, 34, was also spotted at the event, rocking a pastel, three-piece outfit including a bandeau, knee-length skirt, and a blazer draped over her shoulders. Her outfit was paired with a small white clutch and matching pointed-toe strapped heels.

Ahead of the show, which featured a live performance from "Sure Thing" singer Miguel, Kors shared a video message with his supporters on Instagram, revealing that "lots of big city glamour" was in store.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid 'Would Scale the Staircase' as a Teen to Avoid RHOBH Cameras When Mom Yolanda Was Filming

Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2021 in New York City.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Last September, Hadid returned to the New York Fashion Week runway.

Almost exactly one year since giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modeling prowess as she strutted across the catwalk at the Proenza Schouler show. The supermodel rocked a flowing, printed maxi dress worn under a half-zip vest while walking in the outdoor show.

In March 2021, she walked her first fashion show after welcoming Khai. The supermodel made a surprise appearance on the Versace Fall/Winter 2021 runway, which was streamed live amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hadid kicked off the socially distant show in a chic cropped bustier, skirt and blazer combo. She changed into a cap-sleeve printed mini dress, accessorized with tights, platform shoes and a wide belt for her second look. She then closed out the event in a sheer long-sleeve black gown covered in a subtle monogram motif.