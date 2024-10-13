Giants vs. Bengals live updates: Picks, TV info for Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' game

The New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the NFL's most enigmatic teams, meet on "Sunday Night Football."

The high-powered Bengals have had trouble finding wins this season. Despite scoring 25 points or more in 4 of 5 games, the Bengals have just one win through Week 5. They're coming off a dreadful overtime loss to the Ravens, one which left Joe Burrow with a salty taste in his mouth when discussing the team's performance.

On the other sideline, the Giants traveled to Seattle and left with a big win in Week 5. Daniel Jones had his best game of the 2024 season, tossing two touchdowns in the win. What's more impressive is Jones didn't have Malik Nabers in the matchup, who missed the game with a concussion.

Now, two teams that are seemingly trending in opposite directions meet in a crucial "SNF" matchup.

What time is Bengals at Giants?

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT)

The Giants vs. Bengals "Sunday Night Football" matchup will get underway at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bengals travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Giants.

How to watch Giants vs. Bengals

TV channel: NBC

The game will air on NBC and Peacock. The game is also available to stream on Fubo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be on the call, with Melissa Stark adding reports from the field for NBC.

Giants vs. Bengals predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Giants vs. Bengals "Sunday Night Football" matchup will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes : Bengals 30, Giants 13

Tyler Dragon : Bengals 27, Giants 20

Jordan Mendoza: Bengals 27, Giants 25

