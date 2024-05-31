Giants TE Darren Waller drops bizarre music video about recent divorce, complete with a fake Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller does not appear to be taking his divorce from Kelsey Plum well. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Everyone deals with the pain of divorce differently. In the case of New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, his strategy was to drop an absolutely bizarre music video about his split from Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

Complete with an actress playing Plum.

The sports power couple announced their divorce last month after one year of marriage, with Plum writing "now I see it's time to go" and promising to "share my story" at some point in the future. Waller declined to address the matter directly until releasing the song "Who Knew (Her Perspective)."

The heavily auto-tuned song was released on streaming last week, but the music video ended up getting more attention. In it, Waller appears to re-create scenes of arguing with Plum at a picnic table, pleading with her as she drives away and bowling with her.

Anyway, the whole thing ends with the false Plum hugging Waller on the beach and stabbing him in the back. Waller appears to feign death, falling facedown on the sand and failing to stay motionless when the water hits his face.

The whole thing is ... a lot.

Overall, reception of the video mostly alternated between derision, confusion and outright laughter.

Waller explained the song as an attempt to write from someone else's perspective in an Instagram post announcing it last week. The whole thing was apparently three months in the making.

"On February 3, I felt a strong conviction to do something different. I’d never written a song from the perspective of someone else until this. There’s something extremely valuable (and quite humbling lol) about putting yourself in the shoes of those you have been intimate with and taking an honest look at yourself. The only result possible is growth."

Even in the best of times, professionally, this would be an odd look for Waller. But he's also doing this at a crossroads in his football career, as the 31-year-old has been widely speculated to be considering retirement after one season with the Giants.

Waller and Plum got married when they were both working in Las Vegas, only for Waller to be traded to the Giants last offseason. The tight end has had no shortage of personal struggles between injuries and substance-abuse violations that nearly derailed his career in 2016.

Meanwhile, Plum is off to a strong start for the 4-1 Aces, with 18.6 points and a career-high 5.6 assists per game

Darren Waller's full lyrics about Kelsey Plum divorce

Here are the full lyrics of Waller's song written out on Apple Music:

Take your time and heal

Just take a time out and feel

The nights we opened up and we knew how much that you and I were real

How long I gotta climb up this hill

I'm tired and I wanna be still Imagine if we fell out of tune

Cause f***..

Who knew that love could kill

If you take your time

You'll feel the weight fall off

F*** what your plans are

Go ahead and call off

You tired of your day job

We can go down that dirt road Like some kids we can go play ahhhhhhh

You laughing yo face off

Slide right down that highway we can take off

Why you wanna run away ahhh

Why can't you just stay ahhhhhh

Take your time and heal

Just take a time out and feel

The nights we opened up and we knew how much that you and I were real

How long I gotta climb up this hill

I'm tired and I wanna be still Imagine if we fell out of tune

Cause f***..