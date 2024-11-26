Giants QB Tommy DeVito has a sore throwing arm after loss to Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito came out of his first start of the season with a sore throwing arm and his status for Thursday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas is uncertain.

DeVito was not listed on Monday's injury report and coach Brian Daboll said he did not know about the injury to the quarterback's right arm until just before the team had a walkthrough practice on Tuesday.

Daboll said he was hopeful DeVito would play, but he added that backup Drew Lock will get a couple of extra snaps in the short workout.

“If Tommy is good, then Tommy will be the guy,” Daboll said.

Having played on Sunday, the Giants (2-9) are prepping for the Cowboys (4-7) with walkthroughs.

After the workout on Tuesday, DeVito said his whole body was still sore, even his neck. He planned to test his arm on Wednesday before the team headed to Dallas.

“The plan is to play," DeVito said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow. Hopefully wake up feeling a little bit better after I get some more treatment today. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

DeVito was given the starting job last week when Daboll benched Daniel Jones after five straight losses. Jones asked co-owner John Mara to cut him on Friday and the team released him so he could pursue other opportunities after he cleared waivers on Monday, which he did.

DeVito was 21 of 31 for 189 yards in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked four times and missed one play in the fourth quarter after being hit hard after making a throw.

Lock said the uncertainty about playing is the life of a backup. He noted playing one play after DeVito was hurt in the fourth quarter was a first for him.

“Always got to be ready,” he said. “No matter what the week, no matter what the situation is, just playing like you’re going to go in there and play. My mindset didn’t change this week, and we’ll see how the rest of the week shakes out.”

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press