Giants open 4-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (37-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (36-42, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to start a four-game series.

San Francisco is 36-42 overall and 20-17 at home. The Giants have a 28-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago is 37-41 overall and 15-23 in road games. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 10 home runs while slugging .522. Patrick Bailey is 13-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 6-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (right forearm strain), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press