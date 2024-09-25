Giants hit 5 homers, continue run against playoff contenders with 11-0 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Conforto and Brett Wisely each hit three-run homers in San Francisco’s six-run third inning, and the Giants won their fifth straight against playoff contenders by crushing the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-0 on Tuesday night.

The Giants have nearly perfected the role of spoiler recently, going 7-1 against Baltimore, Kansas City and Arizona. San Francisco stretched its season-high winning streak by bashing five homers against the Diamondbacks, including three off Brandon Pfaadt (10-10) in the first three innings.

Patrick Bailey hit a solo homer in the second inning, Conforto launched his 20th in the third and Wisely followed with his three-run homer to put the Giants up 7-0.

Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer and Heliot Ramos added a solo shot among his four hits. Logan Webb (13-10) allowed four hits in six scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks lost their third straight and had their lead over Atlanta, a 5-1 winner over the New York Mets, drop to a half-game for the final NL playoff spot with four games remaining.

Pfaadt bounced back from an ugly start — eight runs in 1 2/3 innings — by striking out 12 in a win over Milwaukee his last start.

The right-hander followed with another shaky outing.

Pfaadt gave up Bailey's eighth homer of the season in the second inning and got some help later in the inning from right fielder Corbin Carroll, who reached over the wall to steal a three-run homer from Mike Yastrzemski.

No one had a chance on Conforto's shot in the third, a three-run blast off the overhang in left-center. Wisely followed a fielding error by Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo with his three-run shot off Blake Walston.

Pfaadt allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno went 0 for 3 after missing Monday's game with an oblique strain. ... RHP Ryne Nelson is expected to come off the injured list soon after missing two weeks with shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74) in the series finale on Wednesday.

John Marshall, The Associated Press