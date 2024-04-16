Giants face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

San Francisco Giants (7-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (3-14, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (1-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -137, Marlins +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami is 1-10 in home games and 3-14 overall. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 7-10 record overall and a 4-7 record on the road. The Giants are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gordon leads the Marlins with three home runs while slugging .571. Luis Arraez is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has five doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press