Will the Giants bench Daniel Jones? Brian Daboll says team is 'evaluating' after loss

The Giants decided to make their 2024 season about whether Daniel Jones would sink or swim. Through the first 10 weeks, he's been approaching Titanic territory, and it didn't take a video game controller-operated submersible to get there.

After the Giants' latest loss to the lowly Panthers, the G-Men are in the driver's seat for the 2025 draft's top selection in April. Jones' team isn't keeping up with anyone at 2-8 in what's become another lost year. It may all be worth it, depending on how the final weeks shake out. With a few wins down the stretch, New York remains chained to the NFL's purgatory.

Now, the question is whether Jones' clunker in Germany is enough for head coach Brian Daboll to make the change. Does he bench the high-paid quarterback or keep the team's tank commander under center? There are contractual reasons to opt for the former, but maybe Jones can deliver a promising future for the Giants after all if they go for the latter.

When he arrives back stateside, Daboll must make a decision. His decision will begin to chart a new path for a group that's been stuck for quite some time.

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more

Will the Giants bench Daniel Jones?

After saying that Jones is the Giants' starter for weeks, Daboll notably admitted that the team is evaluating the quarterback position following an embarrassing loss overseas.

"I'd say we got a lot of work to do here in the next few days, in the next week, and we'll evaluate where we're at and what we need to do," Daboll said about the quarterback situation after the game.

Daboll said he didn't consider a quarterback change at halftime, however.

The Giants are heading for a bye in Week 11, so the team has plenty of time to consider their options. Daboll has been adamant about Jones remaining the starter, but the coach can only hang on for so long before the media starts questioning his decision-making and job security.

Jones was just 22-for-37 for 190 yards and two interceptions on Sunday. He added seven carries for 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 20-17 loss in overtime. The Giants losing streak extended to five games.

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft has continued to regress in the past few seasons, indicating that his days with Big Blue are numbered.

Daniel Jones contract

Perhaps the most complicated part of this situation is the contract.

Jones carries a $23 million injury guarantee into 2025, which the team would likely want to avoid. That reality might be what sends the quarterback to warm the bench. It's not a foreign concept around the league, either, with the Broncos and Raiders holding Russell Wilson and Derek Carr out of action in recent years to prevent those hefty bonuses from triggering.

If the Giants decided to part ways with an uninjured Jones in the offseason, the team would carry a dead cap of around $22.2 million, according to Spotrac.

Daniel Jones stats

Jones has led the Giants to a record of 24-43-1 across 69 career starts, posting 70 touchdowns to 45 interceptions.

He hasn't met the expectations for someone drafted with the No. 6 overall pick.

While Big Blue's ineptitude doesn't fall entirely on Jones, he hasn't been able to lift the team around him. He has been sacked 206 times over six seasons, the third-worst in the league since 2019. All those hits have resulted in plenty of injuries, forcing Jones to miss at least one game each season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will the Giants bench Daniel Jones? Brian Daboll evaluating QB change