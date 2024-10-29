Giancarlo Stanton’s slow scamper towards home in Game 3 inspired so many memes

.

It probably wasn't the best idea for the New York Yankees to send Giancarlo Stanton home to try to score a run here.

On Monday, the Yankees hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2024 World Series, looking to cut the series to a 2-1 deficit after two losses in California. However, the Yankees found themselves down 3-0 early after a first inning Freddie Freeman home run and a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly in the third put the Dodgers ahead.

The Yankees were putting guys on base, but were continuing to leave them stranded throughout the middle innings. In the fourth inning, with Stanton on second and two outs, Anthony Volpe hooked a ball into left field. It wasn't a deep ball, but the Yankees sent Stanton towards home regardless, hoping to get on the board for the first time.

Instead, however, Stanton was thrown out on a gorgeous play by Teoscar Hernández, helped along by the fact that the Yankees' designated hitter was so slow getting home.

BANG!!



Teoscar Hernández throws out Stanton at home plate!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/nAj2BhWOhF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2024

Stanton definitely shouldn't have run there and the Yankees' third base coach absolutely should have stopped him. While Stanton is an absolute monster in the batter's box, he's not exactly know for his speed. At all.

Baseball fans on Twitter, however, couldn't help but make memes at Stanton's expense for his slow run around the bases during Game 3.

Giancarlo Stanton running home pic.twitter.com/GfovdkUJ0r — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) October 29, 2024

Giancarlo Stanton running pic.twitter.com/Dc92yeuX1k — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) October 29, 2024

i audibly gasped in my empty apartment when i saw 178 year old giancarlo stanton round third there — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) October 29, 2024

Giancarlo Stanton rounding third: pic.twitter.com/S0fUyLpCjL — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) October 29, 2024

Giancarlo Stanton was running like he was in a bad dream

pic.twitter.com/m9GW6jMwri — Kent Murphy (@KentMurphy) October 29, 2024

Stanton on the base paths: pic.twitter.com/Zv604tfFXl — theScore (@theScore) October 29, 2024

