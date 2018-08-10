Giancarlo Stanton once again hits hardest-hit home run in MLB history, this time at 121.7 mph

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night that was clocked at 121.7 mph. (Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton has once again set a new home record.

The right fielder drilled a home run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday night against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, sending the ball over the left field wall at 121.7 mph.

The homer, hit off of Rangers pitcher Ariel Jurado, was his 28th of the season, and the hardest-hit home run ever recorded by Statcast — which started tracking hits in 2015.

The speed of that home run ball, though, is nothing new for the 28-year-old. Stanton has hit eight of the 10 hardest homers this season, completely dominating the list. He hit a home run on Sunday that was clocked at 121.1 mph that tied for the hardest-hit in MLB history.

It’s not even a rare thing in New York anymore, either. The other two names on that list — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez — are also both Yankees.

Sanchez tied Stanton’s mark at 121.1 mph, while Judge’s homer was marked at 119.9.

The Yankees beat the Rangers 7-3 on Thursday night, marking their fourth-straight win.

