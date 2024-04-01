Giada De Laurentiis and Daughter Jade Take a Helicopter Ride During Easter Vacation in Hawaii

The former Food Network star enjoyed an adventure-filled Easter with family

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram Giada De Laurentiis and daughter Jade in Hawaii

Buona Pasqua, Giada De Laurentiis!

On Sunday, the Giadzy founder shared a glimpse of her Easter festivities in Hawaii with daughter Jade, who turned 16 on Friday. The pair got up to some adventurous activities, including a helicopter ride around the Big Island. De Laurentiis, 53, shared a photo of herself and her daughter wearing headphones and strapped into the aircraft's seats as the sun shined through the windows.

"Buona Pasqua from above the Big Island😍" the chef wrote, translating to Happy Easter in Italian.

Along with fun in the sky, De Laurentiis and Jade enjoyed some relaxing time by the ocean. The Italian-born star shared a hilarious photo of Jade on a lounge chair covered up by towels and a beach shawl. "Hiding from the sun today😂," she wrote on Easter.

Jade is the chef's only child with ex Todd Thompson. On Friday, De Laurentiis commemorated Jade's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring photos from their trip.

“Today is Jadey’s sweet 16– where does the time go?” she captioned the post. “She is the most kind, beautiful, caring, smart young lady and I’m so lucky to call her mine 💜.”

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram Giada De Laurentiis's daughter Jade in Hawaii

The carousel of photos included the duo on a hike together. De Laurentiis and Jade wore matching denim-colored tops, orange backpacks, straw hats and sunshades as they posed in front of a waterfall. In another picture, the ladies were out on the water together.



The former Food Network star has been getting her followers prepped for Easter all month. Her site Giadzy sells super-sized chocolate eggs, which are meant to be smashed open with a wooden mallet. De Laurentiis gladly demonstrated on her page.

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram Giada De Laurentiis and daughter Jade in Hawaii

She also shared an Easter Pizza Rustica recipe on Instagram. The Italian specialty is "part quiche, part deep dish pizza," she explained, "and just completely divine!"

The chef lived in Italy until the age of 7 before moving to America. In February, De Laurentiis shared a rare throwback photo from her childhood. In it she looked nearly identical to her daughter.

"My mom sent me this photo last night — me at 6 years old, in Rome, right before I moved to the States," she captioned the black and white photo.

She was seen standing in a garden with three Cocker Spaniel puppies. "I’ve always been happiest surrounded by animals ❤️," added De Laurentiis, who now has three dogs and a cat.

Her mother, Veronica, still lives and works in Rome — and De Laurentiis often visits her native country to source gourmet food items for Giadzy. Her cookbook Giada’s Italy was filled with pictures taken on location. Jade and Veronica even tagged along for the trip.

