Ghisolfi furious with referee decision in Union St. Gilloise clash

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi was reportedly furious with the decision not to call a penalty in the Giallorossi’s favor on Thursday night.

The French executive was in the stands for the match against Union St. Gilloise.

Upon rewatching a replay of the incident with Roma’s CFO, Maurizio Lombardo, Ghisolfi shouted, “That’s a penalty!”, referring of course to the foul not called on Mancini in the first half, writes Corriere dello Sport.

After the match, Ghisolfi confronted the referee, Jerome Brisard, whom he knew from his years in Ligue 1.

“This is not right, it is not correct,” Ghisolfi told the referee. In this case he did not need an interpreter since the two speak the same language and are practically the same age: Ghisolfi is 39, Brisard 38.

The referee apparently considered the contact with the Japanese Machida not serious enough and therefore preferred to let it go, supported by the VAR which after a quick check did not call him back to the video.