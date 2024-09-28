Ghisolfi to address media for the first time during international break

Ghisolfi to address media for the first time during international break

Roma sporting director will make his first official appearance in front of the media in October.

Following the departures of Daniele De Rossi and Lina Souloukou, Ghisolfi will assume a more prominent role in the media’s eye.

As revealed by La Repubblica, the French executive – who joined Roma in June after departing OGC Nice – is expected to hold a press conference during the upcoming international break.

Ghisolfi will thus discuss Roma’s transfer business in the summer as well as their decisions leading up to De Rossi’s sacking and Ivan Juric’s appointment after the match against Monza on 6 October.