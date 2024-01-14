Ghana vs Cape Verde LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ghana vs Cape Verde – LIVE!

Ghana begin their quest for a first Africa Cup of Nations crown in more than forty years when they meet Cape Verde later today. The Black Stars are generally regarded as one of the powerhouses of African football but perennially underachieve at AFCON and were most recently humbled by a group stage exit.

They did, however, impress at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, albeit Chris Hughton’s team remain thoroughly unconvincing. Dealt a huge blow by Thomas Partey’s absence, much will be expected of West Ham star forward Mohammed Kudus during this tournament.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, have little to fear in their opening game. They progressed into the last 16 of this tournament two years ago and can approach this as something of a free hit, with all of the pressure on Ghana to prove they’ve made progress in recent times. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Ghana vs Cape Verde

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST, Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Ghana team news: Kudus fit

Cape Verde team news: Stopira missing

Prediction: Ghana to win

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 promises thrills and surprises in most competitive tournament yet

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

When every game, every goal in modern football tends to be described as potentially the best ever, the extent to which the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was universally recognised as a bit of a dud was almost reassuring.

It began with a round of 12 group matches that brought just 12 goals and finished with only a penalty shootout victory by Senegal sparing us all the mental gymnastics required to hail an Egypt side who scored once in four knockout matches as worthy winners.

Ghana vs Cape Verde: Latest odds

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ghana to win: 17/20

Cape Verde to win: 4/1

Draw: 2/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Ghana vs Cape Verde: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mubarak Wakaso scored both of Ghana's goals in their last meeting with Cape Verde, at the 2013 AFCON.

Ghana wins: 4

Cape Verde wins: 1

Draws: 0

Ghana vs Cape Verde: Score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

A tight game could be swung by a moment of magic from Ghana's experienced heads.

Ghana to win, 1-0.

Cape Verde team vs Ghana today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cape Verde will again rely on veteran defender Stopira, 35, and record cap-holder Ryan Mendes, 34, to lead their charge.

Ghana team news vs Cape Verde today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Injury worries over West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus have been calmed by his return to training earlier this week.

However, Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been forced to sit AFCON out through injury along with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

Once again, brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew will be key to the Black Stars' hopes while young Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah could be a breakout star.

Ghana vs Cape Verde: TV channel and live stream today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Tonight's game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7:55pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow the contest this evening with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Welcome

17:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Ghana's clash with Cape Verde in the AFCON later today.

Kick-off from the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny is at 8pm BST.