GFL draft results, live stream

It's not every day there's an MMA draft, but Friday there is.

The 2025 GFL Draft takes place virtually with a live stream on MMA Junkie beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Six teams, each representing a major city, will draft from a pool of approximately 500 fighters, including big-name free agents and rising prospects.

One-hundred-twenty athletes will be selected across 10 weight classes (heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, bantamweight, women's bantamweight, women's strawweight, and women's atomweight). However, the weight classes are divided slightly differently than the traditional weight classes. The promotion says it's an effort to combat weight cutting.

The six teams are managed and coached by MMA notables, as follows: Dubai (manager Cain Velasquez and coach Javier Mendez); London (manager Luke Barnatt and coach Carl Prince); Los Angeles (manager Wanderlei Silva and coach Rafael Cordeiro); Miami (manager Thiago Alves and coach Conan Silveira); New York (manager TBA and coach Ray Longo); and Sao Paulo (manager Lyoto Machida and coach Andre Pederneiras.

While a specific date has yet to be revealed, the promotion says it will launch in April with regular season, semi-finals, and finals events held throughout the year.

The 2025 GFL Draft results will be updated in real time below:

Round 1

Pick 1 (Team Dubai): Tyron Woodley

Pick 2 (Team Los Angeles): Sage Northcutt

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12

Round 13

Round 14

Round 15

Round 16

Round 17

Round 18

Round 19

Round 20

