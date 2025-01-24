GFL draft live results: Pick updates, start time, eligible fighters, how to watch, live stream and more

Paige VanZant is returning to MMA. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Global Fight League (GFL) begins its build toward a big MMA debut on Friday night.

In April, the new GFL promotion is expected to launch with a team format akin to the old IFL days. But before teams collide and fights are made, rosters must be set. That's where the GFL draft comes into play, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 24.

The overall GFL draft pool consists of more than 420 eligible fighters, with 120 ultimately getting selected to each of the six GFL teams worldwide. GFL has already revealed lengthy lists of eligible fighters, including eight former UFC champions. Other notable names include Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, Paige VanZant and former Bellator champions Gegard Mousasi, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Julia Budd, Hector Lombard, Patricky Pitbull and Will Brooks.

The GFL draft process remains unknown regarding how it will play out, selections made, and which teams will pick before others. The broadcast is set to feature familiar faces from the MMA community, both as analysts and backstage correspondents, including former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg, Robin Black, Caroline Pearce and Alex Wendling.

Uncrowned will have live coverage of the draft results as they occur.

More details on the GFL draft can be seen below.

GFL draft start time: Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, Twitch, DAZN, PPV.com, Triller TV and Rumble.

GFL teams drafting: