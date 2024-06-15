Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Frank Martin live updates: Fight time tonight, what to know

This week Frank "The Ghost" Martin expressed gratitude as his fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis approached.

“I appreciate Tank giving the opportunity whoop his (backside)," Martin said.

Of course it’s usually Davis (29-0, 27 KOs ) doing the whooping. But with his WBA lightweight title on the line, Davis will be fighting for the first time in 14 months — a layoff that began after he knocked out Ryan Garcia in April 2023.

No chance Davis has lost his knockout power. But will his sharpness be compromised by the time off with his WBA lightweight championship belt on the line Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas? Martin (18-0 with 12 KOs) will provide a test. Working under the guidance of highly regarded trainer Derrick James, he has emerged as a top contender in the 135-pound division.

When does Gervonta 'Tank' Davis fight Frank Martin?

Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

What time does Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin fight start?

Main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. Main event starts at approximately 11 p.m. ET

How much is the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight?

Prime Video ($74.95) or PPV.com ($74.99). DAZN is carrying the fight. You do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to access the pay-per-view broadcast of the fight.

Boxing matches tonight: Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin fight card

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin - WBA lightweight title

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - WBC interim light heavyweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello - WBC interim super lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha - WBC middleweight title

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Results from 2023 match

Tank Davis knocked knocked out Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of their April 2023 bout. It improved Davis' record to 29-0 and needed just 1:44 to do it.

