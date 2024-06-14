Germany vs Scotland referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Clement Turpin?

Clement Turpin will take charge of the opening game of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland in Munich.

The experienced French referee, who took charge of the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, is officiating at his fifth major tournament this summer.

The 42-year-old refereed two matches each at Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 and took charge of his first international major tournament knockout game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Brazil beat South Korea.

Turpin will lead an all-French officiating crew on the pitch and in the technical area at the Allianz Arena, while an Italian assistant VAR is the only non-French referee involved in Friday night’s clash.

See below for the officiating team in full for Germany vs Scotland:

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Willy Delajod (FRA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Fourth official: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Clement Turpin will be the referee for Germany vs Scotland on Friday night (Getty Images)

How can I watch Germany vs Scotland?

This match will be shown on ITV and STV, and can be streamed via ITV X and the STV Player. Every match at Euro 2024 is free-to-air on BBC or ITV (and STV) in the UK. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Germany 1/4

Draw 5/1

Scotland 10/1