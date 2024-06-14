Germany vs Scotland LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Germany vs Scotland - LIVE!

Euro 2024 finally gets up and running as hosts Germany face Scotland in the opening match of the tournament. While the Germans will have home support over the next month as they bid for a record fourth European Championship success, an extraordinary number of Scottish fans have travelled to roar on their side.

Germany have struggled in recent major tournaments, losing in the last-16 in the last Euros and falling to success World Cup group-stage exits. Julian Nagelsmann has lifted the mood since taking charge, though, and friendly wins over France and the Netherlands in March have raised hopes of a deep run this summer.

As for Scotland, they are on a run of just win one in nine matches, after Steve Clarke’s side booked their place in Germany with a flying start to qualifying. With 16 of the 24 teams progressing into the knockout stages, the Tartan Army will believe they can make it out of their group at a major tournament for the first time. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, including coverage of the opening ceremony!

Germany 0-0 Scotland

20:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Gunn forced into a big save early on... but the offside flag is up.

Ball pinged over the top, Wirtz is in behind and he tries to dink the goalkeeper, but Gunn stands up and makes the save.

Replays suggest that was very, very tight. Could well have stood had it gone in.

KICK-OFF!

20:03 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in Munich - Euro 2024 is here!

19:59 , Matt Verri

You’d think this was being played at Hampden, judging by that rendition of Flower of Scotland.

Germany 1-0 down after the anthems.

Here we go!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out at the Allianz - it’s an incredible atmosphere!

Germany the hosts but you wouldn’t know it from the noise, the Tartan Army are more than holding their own.

Time for the anthems.

Beckenbauer remembered

19:56 , Matt Verri

Now this is nice. Applause all around the stadium as Heidi Beckenbauer, wife of the late German legend Franz, walks out with the trophy.

Wonderful tribute to him ahead of kick-off. It’s got the atmosphere going again.

19:53 , Matt Verri

And we’re done. Hope everyone involved had a lovely time - we’ll leave it at all.

Players are in the tunnel. All the nonsense is nearly out of the way, kick-off just a few minutes away.

19:51 , Matt Verri

Andrea Bocelli sang Nessun Dorma at the opening ceremony in Rome three years ago. Germany clearly decided they couldn’t compete with that, and so haven’t particularly bothered trying.

Fans now holding up some cards. Don’t worry, it’s almost done. I hope.

19:49 , Matt Verri

The theme seems to be... polka dots and stripes.

More flag waving as the music blares out. It was much better when the Scottish fans were just singing by themselves ten minutes ago.

Opening ceremony time!

19:47 , Matt Verri

We have a lot of bright colours, some questionable dancing...

It must be that time. The opening ceremony is up and running. Imagine Eurovision but every act is on at the same time, there’s no live singing and they’ve been given an entire football pitch.

Not really like Eurovision at all, on reflection.

Not long now...

19:41 , Matt Verri

Scottish end is absolutely bouncing at the Allianz. Having the time of their lives.

Bit more relaxed in the posh seats, where Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho are sat next to each other and in deep conversation.

Opening ceremony is up next - going to be pretty quick judging by the fact kick-off is 20 minutes away. Good news for everyone.

Pre-match thoughts from Steve Clarke

19:36 , Matt Verri

"It's been a long wait, the Tartan Army are here in full voice and will enjoy tonight no matter what,” the Scotland boss says.

"Our job is to focus on the game, it's a long day with a late-evening kick off.

"We’re prepared, ready to go, and let's see what the match brings us. The message is to make sure when we have the ball that we play.

"Can we eliminate the mistakes? That’s what we have to do and play well when we have the ball.”

Germany expecting tough test

19:31 , Matt Verri

The hosts are, unsurprisingly, the big favourites tonight, but there will be no complacency, judging by Julian Nagelsmann’s pre-match thoughts.

He has been full of praise for Scotland and the job Steve Clarke has done.

"They can do everything" ✅



"They can do everything" ✅

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is a big fan of Steve Clarke's Scotland side 👏

Scotland up against it...

19:23 , Matt Verri

Upon landing in Germany on Sunday, Scotland's first port of call was a welcome party from the mayor of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an Alpine ski town and their base for the tournament.

Aston Villa's John McGinn was soon dusting off his Bavarian dance moves.

There has been an air of calm about the Scots' first week in Germany as they gear up to face the hosts in tonight's opening game, but, in truth, their preparations have been far from plain sailing.

Click here for our full preview!

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Landmark night

19:15 , Matt Verri

A big enough occasion as it is, but it’s extra special for Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie.

They both earn a 50th cap for Scotland - decent night to do it!

Ryan Christie and Scott McTominay are the two newest members of your Scotland International Roll of Honour, as they both start in Munich tonight 📜 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Teams are out!

19:07 , Matt Verri

So then, largely as we expected from both sides.

McGregor gets the nod for Scotland in midfield, meaning Gilmour has to settle for a place on the bench, with Robertson fit to start as expected.

McTominay and McGinn will need to get forward and support Adams tonight.

As for Germany, Havertz leads line, he’s preferred to Fullkrug.

Gundogan the most advanced of the midfielders, ahead of Andrich and Kroos, with Musiala and Wirtz out wide.

Bayern Munich duo Sane and Muller among those on the bench.

Scotland team news

19:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Gunn, Ralston, Hendry, Porteous, Tierney, Robertson, Christie, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Subs: Kelly, Clark, Hanley, Shankland, Gilmour, Cooper, Armstrong, Morgan, Conway, Jack, McCrorie, McLean, Taylor, Forrest, McKenna

Germany team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Gundogan, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz

Subs: Baumann, Ter Stegen, Raum, Gross, Fullkrug, Fuhrich, Muller, Beier, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Sane, Henrichs, Koch, Can, Undav

Scottish fans waiting outside stadium

18:56 , Matt Verri

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is among those to have travelled to Germany to support Scotland, but he has taken to social media to reveal his frustration with the situation outside the Allianz Arena.

He has posted: “The worst organization I’ve ever seen at a game. Been queuing for over an hour and still tens of thousands of people trying to get in. Where’s the German efficiency!”

@EURO2024 the worst organization I’ve ever seen at a game. Been queuing for over an hour and still tens of thousands of people trying to get in. Where’s the German efficiency! — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) June 14, 2024

Teams have arrived!

18:50 , Matt Verri

Both sides have been out for an early look at the Allianz Arena.

Team news coming up very shortly - shouldn’t be any surprises from either manager, but all will be revealed soon.

Who will win the tournament?

18:46 , Matt Verri

Dan Kilpatrick: France. A dull answer, I know, but they have the best player at the tournament in Kylian Mbappe, the deepest squad and a coach who knows how to win tournaments in Didier Deschamps.

Malik Ouzia: Germany. That used to be the cop-out answer but after three successive tournament flops there’s a lot of pressure on the hosts. I just fancy things have come together at the right time and they could ride a bit of a wave.

Simon Collings: France. Talent, experience and a manager who knows how to get over the line.

Nick Purewal: France. An obvious choice for a reason: talent and personnel for all systems and set-ups.

Dom Smith: I’m going France too. England have the best attack but France are a better-balanced side.

Read our writers’ full predictions for the tournament here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

All to play for in Group A

18:40 , Matt Verri

This is obviously the opening match of Group A, with Hungary then taking on Switzerland tomorrow.

Hosts Germany are the big favourites to top the group, but you could make a case for any of the other three sides to upset the odds.

Remember, top two definitely go through to the last-16, and will be joined by the four best third-placed teams across the six groups.

Germany are big beasts again

18:33 , Matt Verri

It is hard to believe how quickly fortunes have changed for hosts Germany. For a long time there was a fear that they would be embarrassed on home soil.

After their shock group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar, the team was a mess, while a run of four defeats in five games last year culminated in a humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Japan.

There was not even a lift when Julian Nagelsmann took over after Hansi Flick was sacked. In a friendly against Turkey in November, Kai Havertz played as a left-back in an experiment that went horribly wrong, as Germany lost 3-2. That was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Austria.

But the mood has changed this year and Germany have hope again. Three wins from four games, including impressive victories over France and Holland, plus the return of Toni Kroos, mean they kick-off the Euros among the favourites.

Optimism is fuelled by the form of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Under Nagelsmann, the two 21-year-olds have been given the freedom to express themselves and are Germany's biggest attacking threats.

Read our full preview here!

(Getty Images)

McGinn: Support makes you proud to be Scottish

18:25 , Matt Verri

John McGinn has been speaking ahead of kick-off, urging Scotland to give their fans something to celebrate and not get overwhelmed by the occasion of a European Championship opener.

“We’ve experienced these games before, we haven’t approached them in the right way, so now it’s about trying to forget about the occasion and focus on the game,” McGinn tells ITV.

“We’ve been calm, we’ve had a good rest this afternoon and we’re raring to go.

“Half the country is over here, half the country is back at home supporting us. What we’ve seen over the last few days makes you proud to be Scottish. Hopefully we can put in the same performance on the pitch that they have off the pitch.”

(REUTERS)

'Snicko' sensor in ball

18:18 , Matt Verri

Cricket technology will be in place at the tournament, with football's answer to the Snickometer.

A motion-sensing microchip in the ball will provide the precise data as to whether a player has touched the ball or not, which could be vital in determining handball or offside calls.

Broadcasters will be sent the touch-detection graphic, similar to the one seen when watching cricket, so viewers at home can see what officials are looking at to make their decision.

More yellow cards?

18:09 , Matt Verri

UEFA have informed players and coaches that only the captain, or a designated outfield player if the skipper is a goalkeeper, will be allowed to speak to the referee on the pitch.

Other players must keep their distance and will be booked if they surround officials when contesting decisions.

Referees have been told to have more open dialogue with captains around why decisions are made as part of the new guidance, which is designed to clamp down on dissent and improve the image of the game.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fewer 100-minute matches

18:01 , Matt Verri

Officials at Euro 2024 will not look to enforce the same stoppage-time rules that were in place for the Premier League last season and the 2022 World Cup.

For those games, referees were instructed to add on the exact time that was lost to events such as goal celebrations and substitutions, which resulted in matches lasting more than 100 minutes on average.

UEFA are planning to stick with the approach it used for Champions League games last season, where the focus for referees was to speed up the restart of play instead of adding more stoppage time.

Tartan Army on their summer holidays...

17:54 , Matt Verri

An incredible amount of Scottish fans in Germany for this tournament. Not just in Munich, but across a number of the cities hosting matches.

There’s certainly more than 100,000 travelling supporters - some reports suggest that figure could be 200,000!

A lack of support is not going to be an issue for Steve Clarke’s side over the next couple of weeks...

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Stage is set!

17:45 , Matt Verri

Going to be a perfect evening!

Not long now until at least some of those lining the streets in Munich start making their way into the stadium.

Standard Sport prediction

17:38 , Matt Verri

A few months ago, Scotland looked like a potential banana skin for the Germans but the mood music has changed since.

Goals could prove to be a problem this summer for Steve Clarke’s side and while they are capable of frustrating Germany tonight, the hosts should have enough.

Germany to win, 2-0.

Scotland team news

17:31 , Matt Verri

Scotland also have no injury concerns going into tonight’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany, with captain Andy Robertson overcoming a fitness scare.

There were fears that Liverpool left-back Robertson’s involvement against Germany could be in doubt, after he limped out of training earlier this week.

But manager Clarke confirmed on the eve of the game that his entire squad is “ready to go”.Lawrence Shankland also withdrew from training with a “niggle” but is expected to be fit for the Group A opener, as is Stuart Armstrong, who has been training individually since overcoming a muscle problem.

Aaron Hickey, Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes were all ruled out of the tournament before the squad flew to Germany.

Predicted Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Adams

(Action Images via Reuters)

Germany team news

17:22 , Matt Verri

After Aleksandar Pavlovic was sent home with tonsillitis and replaced by Emre Can, there are no fresh injury problems for Julian Nagelsmann to contend with.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to start as the most advanced midfielder ahead of Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz getting the nod out wide. That would mean Leroy Sane having to settle for a place on the bench.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz scored in Germany’s final friendly win over Greece last week and will likely be preferred to Niclas Fullkrug up front, while Pascal Gross scored the winner off the bench in that match and will hope to have some involvement again.

Sane could make a late run to start on the wing if he proves his fitness after a knee injury, but Nagelsmann will likely trust the lineups he has favoured since the turn of the year.

Predicted Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Gundogan, Kroos; Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

(Getty Images)

Opening ceremony details

17:13 , Matt Verri

Not usually on the scale of an Olympic Games opening ceremony, the major football tournaments usually raise the curtains with a 20-30 minute performance, which can include a musical guest, before the opening game's kick-off.

Euro 2020 saw Andrea Bocelli wow a packed Stadio Olimpico in Rome, along with a performance by Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

UEFA have confirmed that German football legend Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured during the ceremony - set to start at around 7:30pm BST - ahead of the opening game.

Germany’s two living Euros-winning captains, Bernard Dietz and Jurgen Klinsmann, will be joined by Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi and the competition trophy on the pitch before the tournament kicks off.

On Thursday, there was an 'Opening Concert' in Stuttgart, at the Schlossplatz, running from 4pm local time until 10.30pm and featuring a number of local musical guests.

How to watch Germany vs Scotland

17:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 6:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will offer a free live stream service online.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:01 , Matt Verri

Euro 2024 is here!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Germany vs Scotland in Munich, as the tournament gets up and running.

The hosts are looking to make a confident start, but the Tartan Army have travelled in huge numbers and will certainly play their part in making it an occasion to remember.

We’ll have full coverage of that later this evening, with kick-off at 8pm BST from the Allianz Arena, as well as the opening ceremony that comes before. All the usual build-up and team news right here too. Stay with us!