Germany vs Scotland: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Hosts Germany kick off Euro 2024 when they meet Scotland in the curtain-raiser.

Much has been made about the decline of the German national team since winning the World Cup in 2014 but fresh optimism has emerged of late.

Following a dismal World Cup campaign in Qatar in 2022, Die Mannschaft turned to former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

While the turbulence continued somewhat in the early days of his tenure, the Germans are looking strong again and the 36-year-old has already extended what was supposed to be an interim stay.

The return of Toni Kroos to the international stage before he calls an end to his glittering career no doubt helps, as well as recent victories over rivals France and the Netherlands.

Never to be written off, hope has returned.

Scotland, meanwhile, sailed through the qualification stage, beating Spain and Norway along the way.

The Tartan Army, however, then went on a seven-match winless streak and saw key players ruled out through various injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Germany vs Scotland is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Friday 14 June, 2024.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host.

Where to watch Germany vs Scotland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air-coverage on ITV 1 and STV 1. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: ITVX and the STV Player (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Toni Kroos will play for Germany at Euro 2024 before retiring (Getty Images)

Germany vs Scotland team news

Germany have gone without Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Julian Brandt and Serge Gnabry.

Kai Havertz was briefly trailed as a left-back but that experiment has not continued.

Scotland lost Lyndon Dykes to injury in the build-up to the tournament, while Ben Doak also pulled out. Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland pulled out of training on Monday, though only as a precaution.

Germany vs Scotland prediction

A few months ago, Scotland looked like a potential banana skin for the Germans but the mood music has changed since.

Germany to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Germany wins: 8

Draws: 5

Scotland wins: 4

Germany vs Scotland latest odds

Germany to win: 2/9

Draw: 9/2

Scotland to win: 10/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.