Germany vs Hungary LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Germany vs Hungary LIVE!

The Euro 2024 hosts are out to bag their second win in a row this afternoon when they meet Hungary in Stuttgart. Germany enjoyed a perfect start by thrashing Scotland last week but you’re only ever as good as your last result in tournament football.

Hungary have caused Die Mannschaft plenty of problems in recent years, most notably in the last Euros where these teams fought out an entertaining four-goal draw. However, the Magyars were comfortably beaten by Switzerland to open their Group A campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to name a similar starting line-up to that which beat Scotland as Jamal Musiala and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz impressed. Another three points would make the Germans the first team to qualify for the last-16 as they look to make their case as genuine contenders for the trophy. Follow Germany vs Hungary LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Germany vs Hungary updates

Kick-off: 5pm BST | Stuttgart Arena

How to watch: BBC One

Germany team news

Hungary team news

Score prediction

Head-to-head record

15:17 , Marc Mayo

Hungary are unbeaten in their last three games against Germany and last lost a competitive meeting to them in the 1954 World Cup final.

Germany wins: 13

Draws: 12

Hungary wins: 12

Match odds

15:08 , Marc Mayo

Germany win: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Hungary win: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Germany vs Hungary | Countdown to kick-off

15:00 , Marc Mayo

We have two hours to go until kick-off in Stuttgart.

Team news should drop at 4pm at the latest, but expect it a bit in advance of then.

Hungarian fans were out in their numbers earlier on with a parade to the stadium.

(REUTERS)

Half-time in the early kick-off

14:55 , Marc Mayo

It’s the break in Hamburg where Albania lead Croatia, and are good value for it!

Qazim Laci with the early header and Croatia are in big danger.

(Getty Images)

Score prediction

14:50 , Marc Mayo

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will definitely head into the game as stern favourites, having thrashed Scotland and as the hosts.

The Hungarians are a well-organised side and took four points from a possible six off Germany during June 2022’s Nations League double-header, but anything other than a Germany win this time out would be an almighty shock.

Germany to win, 1-0.

(REUTERS)

How we reckon Hungary will set up

14:42 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

Hungary team news

14:36 , Marc Mayo

Hungary played a 5-2-2-1 formation against Switzerland and are likely to use that again, opting for a back five to limit the attacking spaces for Germany to exploit.

Marco Rossi was distinctly unimpressed by his team’s display and could be tempted to make changes for what looks like a very tough assignment indeed against the Germans.

Rapid Vienna’s Bendeguz Bolla is among those who could come in if Hungary opt for a more defensive approach in a bid to try and contain the rampant hosts.

Our prediction for the German line-up

14:32 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Germany team news

14:26 , Marc Mayo

Germany are likely to persist with their front three of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz flanking Arsenal striker Kai Havertz, all of whom scored against Scotland in the 5-1 win on Friday night.

There are no reported injury worries for the hosts, who should be unchanged.

Early goal in today's early Euros game

14:20 , Marc Mayo

Albania and Croatia are facing off in the 2pm kick-off and we have an early goal.

Qazim Laci has headed the Albanians ahead and once again they are eyeing a major upset.

Another early goal at this tournament 👀



Albania stun Croatia in Hamburg! 🇦🇱#Euro2024 | #CROALB pic.twitter.com/OpCOnuS9TV — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 19, 2024

How to watch

14:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST for a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Germany vs Hungary LIVE!

14:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024!

The host nation put in arguably the best performance of the opening round of games as they smashed Scotland and are strongly tipped to grab another three points here today against an unfancied Hungary team.

Despite a defeat to Switzerland to begin their tournament, the Magyars are capable of springing a surprise.

Kick-off from Stuttgart Arena comes at 5pm BST.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!