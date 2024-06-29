Germany vs Denmark LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Germany vs Denmark LIVE!

The Euro 2024 hosts cruised into the knockout stages but the real work begins tonight as Germany host Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals. It’s a tricky last-16 clash for both teams, but the Danes know they will have to improve from some below-pair performances in Group C to cause tonight’s opponents real problems.

Denmark have lost just once in 15 games and, like Germany, are unbeaten in seven games. Triumphing tonight would lay down a real marker for both, as they will know it only gets harder from here after landing on the tougher side of the draw. The winner will face either Spain or impressive debutants Georgia in the last eight.

Germany will be forced into their first starting XI change due to Jonathan Tah’s suspension, but the likes of Kai Havertz could also see his position under threat. Denmark also have a man missing with Morten Hjulmand banned, and the midfielder’s absent influence will be a blow. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Germany vs Denmark latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm, Signal Iduna Park

How to watch for free: ITV1 and ITVX

Germany team news: Rudiger passed fit

Denmark team news: Hjulmand suspended

Score prediction: Hosts march into quarter-finals

Havertz or Fullkrug?

18:18 , Alex Young

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has dodged questions in the build-up to the game over who of Kai Havertz or Niclas Fullkrug should start.

Havertz started in all three of Germany's group games, with a goal and assist in 211 minutes in the tournament. In contrast, Fuellkrug came off the bench to score twice in only 73 minutes, presenting a selection dilemma for Nagelsmann.

"I have made my decision but I will not disclose it until [the game]" Nagelsmann told a press conference on Friday, keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I think (Fullkrug's) role has been really important and a player doesn’t need to start to have a big role for the team. It's always about making the most of the opportunities you have.

"(Fullkrug's) heart and dedication has helped the team a lot bringing big energy from the bench. But as far as who will start against Denmark, that's something you will know [on Saturday]."

(REUTERS)

Latest on Eriksen

18:11 , Alex Young

“Christian woke up with a little rumbling in his stomach, and we had the same with Thomas Delaney earlier,” said Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand on Friday.

“To be sure that nothing will develop, we asked him not to train. Fortunately, he is doing better, so it has not gone in the wrong direction, as it did with Delaney. So, we expect him to recover soon, and that he is ready. That is what we expect."

Score prediction

18:05

Germany were certainly not at their best against Switzerland, but qualification to the last 16 had already been secured and full focus can be expected to return here.

Denmark have not looked a particularly potent force at the tournament, and even a changed German defence should be good enough to keep them quiet and provide the platform for a routine win.

Germany to win, 2-0

Predicted lineups

17:54 , Alex Young

Predicted Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Predicted Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Kristiansen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Bah; Hojlund, Poulsen

Denmark team news

17:48

Denmark will be desperately hoping that Christian Eriksen is fit tonight.

The Manchester United playmaker - along with fellow midfielder Thomas Delaney - was asked not to train with the rest of the squad on Friday as a preventative measure due to stomach problems.

However, while Eriksen is still expected to play against the hosts, Delaney looks set to miss out.

Denmark must also find a replacement for suspended midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who picked up two yellow cards during the group stage to trigger an automatic one-match ban for his nation's biggest game in three years.

The answer to who replaces him to sit beside Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be between Brentford pair Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen with Delaney expected to miss out, with the former expected to get the nod.

Jonas Wind's place is up for grabs after a couple of below-par displays, and Yussuf Poulsen is best positioned to take his spot alongside Rasmus Hojlund. Kasper Dolberg will be an option off the bench.

(Getty Images)

Germany team news

17:41 , Alex Young

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has been passed fit for tonight’s game after an injury scare against Switzerland.

Nagelsmann named the same side in every Group A match, but the hosts will be without the suspended Jonathan Tah against Switzerland.

Nico Schlotterbeck is set to come in and replace Tah and, should Rudiger be ruled out, Waldemar Anton will likely partner him.

It is otherwise set to be a familiar lineup for Germany, with Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich in midfield, and Kai Havertz leading the line despite Niclas Fullkrug’s goalscoring efforts.

Leroy Sane came off the bench in all three group-stage matches and is set to be among the substitutes again, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala keeping their places in the side.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Germany vs Denmark for free

17:30 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome

17:25 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 last-16 clash between Germany and Denmark.

The hosts cruised through the group stage while the Danes struggled to impress in an underwhelming Group C.

The prize for the winners will be a quarter-final clash with either Spain or Georgia.

Kick-off in Dortmund is at 8pm BST. Stick with us.