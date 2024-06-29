Germany v Denmark TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

Germany were one of the first sides to qualify for the last 16 (Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany side travel to Dortmund on Saturday, 29 June to face Denmark in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

The tournament hosts made a promising start to the competition with a 5-1 demolition of Scotland and an easy 2-0 win over Hungary, before faltering slightly in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their final group game.

And they’ll be looking to put that match behind them with a more fluid attacking performance against a Denmark side that has been underwhelming so far. Kasper Hjulmand’s side managed to squeeze through in second place in Group C, after draws in each of their group games.

There’s plenty of talent in the Danish side, with veteran Christian Eriksen supported by Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund and a defence with plenty of Premier League experience, but they haven’t managed to click in attack yet – that’ll have to change if they want to have any chance of booking a place in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game including all the latest team news.

When is Germany v Denmark?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 29 June at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. The match can also be streamed live online via ITVX. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

For Germany, there may be two enforced changes at centre-back. Jonathan Tah is suspended, while Toni Rudiger is carrying a problematic thigh injury, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit.

There are no more injury concerns for the hosts, so don’t expect many more changes to the starting side. Niclas Fullkrug will likely have to settle for a place on the bench despite his goal against Switzerland, while players such as Leroy Sane don’t seem to have done enough to play themselves into the first eleven.

Denmark also have suspensions to contend with, as midfielder Morten Hjulmand will miss out. Thomas Delaney or Christian Norgaard could come in, but there likely won’t be many more changes as Denmark look to stifle Germany in a similar way to the game against England.

Predicted line-ups

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Maehle, Delaney, Højbjerg, Kristiansen; Wind, Eriksen; Hojlund.

Odds

Germany 8/15

Draw 9/4

Denmark 9/2

Prediction

Germany will be tested by the Danes, but the absence of Morten Hjulmand could be key. The hosts will certainly have enough creativity to open up the Danish defence, so as long as they can stay solid at the back they should get a straightforward win. Germany 2-0 Denmark.

