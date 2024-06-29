Germany v Denmark LIVE: Line-ups and team news as hosts chase place in Euro 2024 quarter-finals

A Germany fan gears up for their last-16 tie with Denmark (AFP via Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann’s promising Germany side face Denmark in their last-16 tie at Euro 2024 on Saturday evening.

The hosts strolled through the group stages, with two impressive performances in their opening two games meaning they had qualified with a game to spare when they faced Switzerland, though the nature of that 1-1 draw means that Nagelsmann will be demanding an exciting performance.

Denmark had a far more underwhelming group stage, with three draws meaning they picked up a measly three points that was just enough to creep through in second place in Group C. But with a solid side including Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund and a wealth of experienced defenders, Denmark are capable of springing the latest surprise at Euro 2024, and Germany will need to be on form if they’re to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow all the latest updates from Germany v Denmark below.

Euro 2024: Germany v Denmark

Germany face Denmark in last-16 tie at Euro 2024 | 8pm BST live on ITV

Hosts look to lay a marker in the knockout rounds after winning Group A

Denmark yet to click having narrowly made it through Group C

Germany - Denmark

Germany vs Denmark

12:23 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s build up, team news and coverage as the Euro 2024 hosts take on Denmark in their first knockout round.

In 1992, Denmark famously beat Germany to win their first European Championship .

Stay tuned for all the latest news from Dortmund.