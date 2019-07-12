NASCAR suspends now-former Germain Racing mechanic after assault arrest

Germain Racing's Ty Dillon is 23rd in the points standings. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Joshua Long, a mechanic for Germain Racing, has been fired after he was arrested for assault earlier in the week. His firing came as he was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR following the arrest.

Long was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female in a dispute with a woman that Salisbury, North Carolina, police believe is his significant other. Per the Salisbury Post, the dispute happened Wednesday evening when he wouldn’t show her his Snapchat account.

[A police lieutenant] said the couple had argued after a trip to Twin Peaks sports bar in Concord. The woman wanted to see Long’s Snapchat account, but he refused to show her on the social media app. The woman told police Long beat her while he drove on Interstate 85 and she tried unsuccessfully to jump out the window of the moving car. Officials said when the two arrived home, the woman ran to a neighbor’s house but got no response. Long dragged the woman into the house and beat her with a broom handle, according to police.

The woman was able to send an emergency alert message to her mother during the incident. The mother was then able to contact police, who showed up at Long’s residence.

Germain Racing said in a statement to NBC that it no longer employed Long, who was convicted in 2013 on false imprisonment charges.

“Germain Racing leadership is aware of the investigation involving Joshua Long, and the alleged actions do not align with the conduct standards that have been set for team members. At this time, he is no longer an employee of Germain Racing. The team has no further comment on the situation as this is an ongoing police investigation.”

Germain Racing fields a car for Ty Dillon in the Cup Series. Dillon is currently 23rd in the points standings and 133 points away from the final playoff position.

