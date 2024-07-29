Gerard Romero shares latest Nico Williams update amid Barcelona transfer links

The twists and turns of the summer transfer window continue to roll on and FC Barcelona continues to be mixed in with them. La Blaugrana may have hoped to have a signing with them by now, but reality offers a different look. In recent days and hours, most updates that have been connected to Barcelona have hardly been positive.

Instead, Barça are constantly being linked to rumors stating that they may have lost their priority target this summer. As most up-to-date fans would be aware of, Athletic Club star and Spanish hero Nico Williams is the player that Barça have wanted as their key signing this summer.

Unfortunately for the Catalan giants, some recent updates have suggested that Barcelona will not be able to sign the talented 22-year-old winger. Instead, a recent report even suggested that the player’s final decision is to stay at his current Basque club for at least one more season.

Now, however, a certain Catalan journalist comes into the picture bearing some good news. According to Gerard Romero, the hunt for Nico Williams is still on and FC Barcelona are still trying to sign the €70 million-rated Spanish star away from their La Liga opponents.

While it is hardly an easy task to settle agreements on all levels, Barça have to go against what they normally seem to have become accustomed to. Typically, the Catalan giants are able to persuade players without much extra effort, but negotiations between clubs have proven to be tricky in the past.

This time around, however, negotiations with club heads are not exactly a priority. Instead, it is the green light of the player himself that Barcelona so desperately crave and are simply waiting for. Once they have the approval of the player to join Barça, La Blaugrana will then trigger the youngster’s release clause which will be close to the €60 million mark all things considered.