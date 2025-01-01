Who is Georgia's quarterback vs Notre Dame? Gunner Stockton to start in CFP quarterfinals

If Georgia football wins the College Football Playoff national championship, it will not be because of Carson Beck.

Instead, it will be Gunner Stockton — and, of course, Kirby Smart.

Stockton, the Bulldogs' redshirt sophomore backup quarterback, will get his first start in the CFP quarterfinals on Wednesday in New Orleans when No. 2 Georgia meets up with No. 7 Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.

The Tiger, Georgia native came in relief of Beck in Georgia's SEC conference championship win for the entirety of the second half and majority of overtime, before he was taken out himself after taking a gruesome hit to his helmet at the end of a run.

"It’s different," said Stockton Monday on having time to prepare as Georgia's starting quarterback vs. Notre Dame the last few weeks. "Heck, in the SEC Championship, I didn’t really have time to think about it. It was at halftime. This one’s a little different going into it. I’m excited just being able to prepare the right way."

Here's what you need to know about Stockton heading into Wednesday's CFP quarterfinals matchup vs. Notre Dame and more:

Who is Georgia football's quarterback vs. Notre Dame?

Bulldogs' backup quarterback Gunner Stockton will start Wednesday in the CFP quarterfinals against Notre Dame at the Sugar Bowl.

"You know, he can run their offense," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Stockton on Dec. 23. "He does some things a little bit differently. He's got, you know, he can extend plays with his legs. He's a good athlete."

Stockton rallied the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship win since 2022 against Texas on Dec. 7. On the opening drive of the second half, Stockton led Georgia down the field for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 10-6 lead. Then he later led a field goal drive to give the Bulldogs a 13-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"This kid is a winner. This kid's special. He's a winner," Smart said of Stockton postgame to ESPN's Holly Rowe after Georgia's SEC championship win.

"This kid is a winner. This kid's special. He's a winner."



Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton after Georgia's SEC Championship Game win over Texas.

Appearing on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Dec. 27, former Alabama coach Nick Saban mentioned that he tried to recruit Stockton to come play for the Crimson Tide out of high school. Saban also mentioned that Stockton provides with an extra runner on offense his dual-threat capabilities.

"If you watch the second half of their game against Texas in the SEC championship game, they changed nothing. The first two plays the guy is in there are passes," Saban said.

"The one thing that he gives them in addition is (that) he is a little bit better of a runner (than Beck). .... They showed confidence in the kid by the way they played (in the second half vs. Texas)."

"I've known Gunner Stockton since he was eight years old and we tried to recruit him to Alabama..



~ Coach Saban

Why is Georgia's Gunner Stockton starting for Carson Beck?

Stockton is serving as Georgia's starting quarterback vs. Notre Dame (and the remainder of the season) due to Beck undergoing season-ending elbow surgery on Dec. 23.

Beck went underwent surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which he injured at the end of the first half of the Bulldogs' SEC championship game win vs. Texas on Dec. 7.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback's injury came during Hail Mary attempt near the 50-yard line at in the winding seconds of the first half as he was taken down by Texas' Trey Moore for a sack. Beck returned for just the game-winning handoff to Trevor Etienne in overtime, after Stockton was taken out following a hit to the head. He had an MRI done on Dec. 8 prior to Georgia officially hearing its name called during the CFP selection show.

Georgia said Beck is expected to have a full recovery and begin throwing in the spring of 2025, according to the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer.

Per UGA, Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday and will not return this year. He had surgery on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). The surgery was performed by renowned orthopedic Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton

Smart spoke at length about his new starting quarterback on Monday during a Sugar Bowl availability, including what he believes makes Stockton a good quarterback:

"I think the number one thing a quarterback has to have is decision making skill. Number one, he makes really good decisions. Number two for a quarterback is accuracy, not necessarily armed talent but accuracy. He has accuracy," Smart said. "... Athletic ability and talent probably takes over third. He has those traits.

"All the intangibles in terms of toughness and character embody what he was raised on. His dad was a really good football player, played at Georgia Southern....All the player play harder for him. Do you make the players around you better is what you look for in a quarterback. I think he raises the skill level of everybody around him because of who he is.

"All the players play harder for him." - part of Kirby Smart's response to question of what makes Gunner Stockton a good quarterback

Gunner Stockton stats

In Georgia's SEC championship game win, Stockton finished 12 of 16 passing for 71 yards with two sacks and an interception. He also added eight carries for eight rushing yards to his stat line vs. the Longhorns.

Here's a look at Stockton's stats this season:

vs. Tennessee Tech: 10 of 12 (83.3%) passing for 90 yards

vs. UMass: 3 of 4 (75%) passing for 45 yards

vs. Texas (SEC championship): 12 of 16 (75%) passing for 71 yards with two sacks and an interception

Gunner Stockton 247 rankings

Star rating: Four stars

National rating: No. 124 overall

Positional rating: No 7 quarterback

State rating: No. 12 player from state of Georgia

Stockton was listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 7 ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class according to his 247Sports Composite rankings page.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Georgia's quarterback vs Notre Dame in CFP? What to know on Gunner Stockton