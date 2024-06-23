Georgia's Charlie Condon wins 2024 Golden Spikes Award as top college baseball player

Ahead of Game 1 of the College World Series, Georgia's Charlie Condon was named the 2024 Golden Spikes Award. The Bulldogs' third baseman and outfielder posted a stellar .433 batting average with 37 home runs this season.

Although the Bulldogs did not get past the super regionals, Condon was tremendous in both the Regionals and Super Regionals, recording seven hits, two home runs, and three RBIs in just six games.

Other recent recipients of the Golden Spikes Award include Adley Rutschman (2019), Andrew Vaughn (2018), Andrew Benintendi (2015), Kris Bryant (2013) and Bryce Harper (2010).

Golden Spikes Award winners

2024: Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Georgia

2023: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

2022: Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas

2021: Kevin Kopps, P, Arkansas

2020: Not awarded

2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State

2018: Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Cal

2017: Brendan McKay, 1B/P, Louisville

2016: Kyle Lewis, OF, Mercer

2015: Andrew Benintendi, OF, Arkansas

2014: A.J. Reed, 1B/P, Kentucky

2013: Kris Bryant, 3B, San Diego

2012: Mike Zunino, C, Florida

2011: Trevor Bauer, P, UCLA

2010: Bryce Harper, C/OF, College of Southern Nevada

2009: Stephen Strasburg, P, San Diego State

2008: Buster Posey, C, Florida State

2007: David Price, P, Vanderbilt

2006: Tim Lincecum, P, Washington

2005: Alex Gordon, 3B, Nebraska

2004: Jered Weaver, P, Long Beach State

2003: Rickie Weeks, 2B, Southern

2002: Khalil Greene, SS, Clemson

2001: Mark Prior, P, USC

2000: Kip Bouknight, P, South Carolina

1999: Jason Jennings, P, Baylor

1998: Pat Burrell, 3B, Miami (Fla.)

1997: J.D. Drew, OF, Florida State

1996: Travis Lee, 1B, San Diego State

1995: Mark Kotsay, OF, Cal State Fullerton

1994: Jason Varitek, C, Georgia Tech

1993: Darren Dreifort, P, Wichita State

1992: Phil Nevin, 3B, Cal State Fullerton

1991: Mike Kelly, OF, Arizona State

1990: Alex Fernandez, P, Miami-Dade Community College

1989: Ben McDonald, P, LSU

1988: Robin Ventura, 3B, Oklahoma State

1987: Jim Abbott, P, Michigan

1986: Mike Loynd, P, Florida State

1985: Will Clark, 1B, Mississippi State

1984: Oddibe McDowell, OF, Arizona State

1983: Dave Magadan, 3B, Alabama

1982: Augie Schmidt, SS, New Orleans

1981: Mike Fuentes, OF, Florida State

1980: Terry Francona, 1B, Arizona

1979: Tim Wallace, 3B, Cal State Fullerton

1978: Bob Horner, 3B, Arizona State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Spikes Award 2024: Georgia's Charlie Condon wins honor