Georgia's Charlie Condon wins 2024 Golden Spikes Award as top college baseball player

jon hoefling, usa today
·2 min read

Ahead of Game 1 of the College World Series, Georgia's Charlie Condon was named the 2024 Golden Spikes Award. The Bulldogs' third baseman and outfielder posted a stellar .433 batting average with 37 home runs this season.

Although the Bulldogs did not get past the super regionals, Condon was tremendous in both the Regionals and Super Regionals, recording seven hits, two home runs, and three RBIs in just six games.

Other recent recipients of the Golden Spikes Award include Adley Rutschman (2019), Andrew Vaughn (2018), Andrew Benintendi (2015), Kris Bryant (2013) and Bryce Harper (2010).

Golden Spikes Award winners

  • 2024: Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Georgia

  • 2023: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

  • 2022: Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas

  • 2021: Kevin Kopps, P, Arkansas

  • 2020: Not awarded

  • 2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State

  • 2018: Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Cal

  • 2017: Brendan McKay, 1B/P, Louisville

  • 2016: Kyle Lewis, OF, Mercer

  • 2015: Andrew Benintendi, OF, Arkansas

  • 2014: A.J. Reed, 1B/P, Kentucky

  • 2013: Kris Bryant, 3B, San Diego

  • 2012: Mike Zunino, C, Florida

  • 2011: Trevor Bauer, P, UCLA

  • 2010: Bryce Harper, C/OF, College of Southern Nevada

  • 2009: Stephen Strasburg, P, San Diego State

  • 2008: Buster Posey, C, Florida State

  • 2007: David Price, P, Vanderbilt

  • 2006: Tim Lincecum, P, Washington

  • 2005: Alex Gordon, 3B, Nebraska

  • 2004: Jered Weaver, P, Long Beach State

  • 2003: Rickie Weeks, 2B, Southern

  • 2002: Khalil Greene, SS, Clemson

  • 2001: Mark Prior, P, USC

  • 2000: Kip Bouknight, P, South Carolina

  • 1999: Jason Jennings, P, Baylor

  • 1998: Pat Burrell, 3B, Miami (Fla.)

  • 1997: J.D. Drew, OF, Florida State

  • 1996: Travis Lee, 1B, San Diego State

  • 1995: Mark Kotsay, OF, Cal State Fullerton

  • 1994: Jason Varitek, C, Georgia Tech

  • 1993: Darren Dreifort, P, Wichita State

  • 1992: Phil Nevin, 3B, Cal State Fullerton

  • 1991: Mike Kelly, OF, Arizona State

  • 1990: Alex Fernandez, P, Miami-Dade Community College

  • 1989: Ben McDonald, P, LSU

  • 1988: Robin Ventura, 3B, Oklahoma State

  • 1987: Jim Abbott, P, Michigan

  • 1986: Mike Loynd, P, Florida State

  • 1985: Will Clark, 1B, Mississippi State

  • 1984: Oddibe McDowell, OF, Arizona State

  • 1983: Dave Magadan, 3B, Alabama

  • 1982: Augie Schmidt, SS, New Orleans

  • 1981: Mike Fuentes, OF, Florida State

  • 1980: Terry Francona, 1B, Arizona

  • 1979: Tim Wallace, 3B, Cal State Fullerton

  • 1978: Bob Horner, 3B, Arizona State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Spikes Award 2024: Georgia's Charlie Condon wins honor

