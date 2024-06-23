Georgia's Charlie Condon wins 2024 Golden Spikes Award as top college baseball player
Ahead of Game 1 of the College World Series, Georgia's Charlie Condon was named the 2024 Golden Spikes Award. The Bulldogs' third baseman and outfielder posted a stellar .433 batting average with 37 home runs this season.
Although the Bulldogs did not get past the super regionals, Condon was tremendous in both the Regionals and Super Regionals, recording seven hits, two home runs, and three RBIs in just six games.
Other recent recipients of the Golden Spikes Award include Adley Rutschman (2019), Andrew Vaughn (2018), Andrew Benintendi (2015), Kris Bryant (2013) and Bryce Harper (2010).
Golden Spikes Award winners
2024: Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Georgia
2023: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU
2022: Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas
2021: Kevin Kopps, P, Arkansas
2020: Not awarded
2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State
2018: Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Cal
2017: Brendan McKay, 1B/P, Louisville
2016: Kyle Lewis, OF, Mercer
2015: Andrew Benintendi, OF, Arkansas
2014: A.J. Reed, 1B/P, Kentucky
2013: Kris Bryant, 3B, San Diego
2012: Mike Zunino, C, Florida
2011: Trevor Bauer, P, UCLA
2010: Bryce Harper, C/OF, College of Southern Nevada
2009: Stephen Strasburg, P, San Diego State
2008: Buster Posey, C, Florida State
2007: David Price, P, Vanderbilt
2006: Tim Lincecum, P, Washington
2005: Alex Gordon, 3B, Nebraska
2004: Jered Weaver, P, Long Beach State
2003: Rickie Weeks, 2B, Southern
2002: Khalil Greene, SS, Clemson
2001: Mark Prior, P, USC
2000: Kip Bouknight, P, South Carolina
1999: Jason Jennings, P, Baylor
1998: Pat Burrell, 3B, Miami (Fla.)
1997: J.D. Drew, OF, Florida State
1996: Travis Lee, 1B, San Diego State
1995: Mark Kotsay, OF, Cal State Fullerton
1994: Jason Varitek, C, Georgia Tech
1993: Darren Dreifort, P, Wichita State
1992: Phil Nevin, 3B, Cal State Fullerton
1991: Mike Kelly, OF, Arizona State
1990: Alex Fernandez, P, Miami-Dade Community College
1989: Ben McDonald, P, LSU
1988: Robin Ventura, 3B, Oklahoma State
1987: Jim Abbott, P, Michigan
1986: Mike Loynd, P, Florida State
1985: Will Clark, 1B, Mississippi State
1984: Oddibe McDowell, OF, Arizona State
1983: Dave Magadan, 3B, Alabama
1982: Augie Schmidt, SS, New Orleans
1981: Mike Fuentes, OF, Florida State
1980: Terry Francona, 1B, Arizona
1979: Tim Wallace, 3B, Cal State Fullerton
1978: Bob Horner, 3B, Arizona State
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Spikes Award 2024: Georgia's Charlie Condon wins honor