Georgia XI vs Spain: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injuries for Euro 2024 last-16 today

Georgia will set up to defend deep and hit Spain on the counter-attack in today’s last-16 encounter at Euro 2024.

Anzor Mekvabishvili is suspended having picked up a second booking in the historic win over Portugal but had already been dropped to the bench for that tie, meaning Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze should continue in the midfield.

In defence, Willy Sagnol swapped Giorgi Gvelesiani and Luka Lochoshvili in for Solomon Kvirkvelia and Giorgi Tsitaishvili last time out but is expected to return to his previous starters here.

A 5-3-2 formation will likely be favoured again in Cologne with the fearsome strike duo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Euros top scorer Georges Mikautadze sparking attacks on the break.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has also continued to enhance his reputation at the tournament and will continue between the sticks.

Predicted Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Tsitaishvili; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Suspended: Mekvabishvili

Time and date: 8pm BST, Sunday June 30, 2024

Venue: Cologne Stadium

TV channel: ITV1