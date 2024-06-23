Georgia vs Portugal: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Only a mega upset will be enough to send Georgia through to the Euro 2024 knockouts when they face Portugal on Wednesday.

Willy Sagnol takes his team to Gelsenkirchen having earned a first-ever Euros point against Czech Republic on the weekend.

But they simply have to win to reach the last-16 and few will fancy them in this match.

Portugal are already qualified having edged Czech Republic to open their tournament before producing a much more convincing display against Turkey last time out.

Roberto Martinez’s men still need a point to guarantee top spot of Group F although it is basically in the bag already.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Georgia vs Portugal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday June 26, 2024.

The match will take place at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen.

Portugal are already qualified for the last-16 (REUTERS)

Where to watch Georgia vs Portugal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Georgia vs Portugal team news

Georgia will likely be unchanged from the team which drew with the Czech Republic.

Rafael Leao is banned for Portugal, who could make changes ahead of the last-16.

Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both a booking away from their own one-game suspension, which could factor into their thinking.

Georgia vs Portugal prediction

Another convincing win will certify Portugal’s status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Portugal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have only met once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Portugal in 2008. Joao Moutinho and Simao were on the scoresheet.

Georgia vs Portugal match odds

Georgia: 13/2

Portugal: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).